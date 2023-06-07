Middle East’s favourite value-fashion and homeware brand REDTAG has launched the Eid al-Adha 2023 Collection, an ensemble marked by striking-yet-soothing colours to go with the festivities and reckon with the balmy weather

Dubai, UAE; Riyadh, KSA: REDTAG, the Middle East’s leading value-fashion and homeware brand, today announced the launch of its Eid al-Adha 2023 Collection, keeping with its long-standing tradition of specialized apparel range for momentous occasions in the region. The latest collection, while characterizing the detailing, chromatics, and designs associated with the joyous festival, finely reckons with the clothing considerations of the impending summer.

REDTAG, known for its balancing act between aesthetics and functionality along with uncompromising “value”, has fully channelled its core competencies toward the latest collection. The Eid al-Adha ensemble also exemplifies the value-driven brand’s expertise in fusion fashion — apparel that walks a fine line between global trends and Middle Eastern sensibilities. In doing so, REDTAG is staying abreast of the region’s sociocultural evolution.

“Heading into June, we gear up for the summer, looking forward to Eid al-Adha and planning the holidays. It’s a period marked by unique clothing expectations. On one hand, there are climatic considerations; on the other, there are moments to celebrate. We factor in both to design the Eid al-Adha Collection, celebrating the whole season and everything that comes with it,” expressed Shehbaz Shaikh, Chief Retail Officer, REDTAG.

REDTAG emphasizes comfort in the collection for boys and girls. Contrast-collar shirts in elegant white, indigo blue trousers, and t-shirt-and-shorts co-ords in pastels make up the highlights for boys. For girls, floral-print polyester frocks, layered and netted midi dresses, pleated gold-coloured midi skirts, and pearl-beaded ruffle shoulder tops constitute wardrobe essentials that can make the season all the more comforting yet uncompromising on the fashion front.

Men can truly relax with short-sleeved Cuban-collared resort shirts in unique animal prints and crew-neck t-shirts in contemporary slogan prints. REDTAG has doubled down on its use of floral prints in women’s Eid al-Adha Collection. The front-belted three-fourth sleeve dress with light pink and lavender florals is a summer delight, just like the steel-buckled dress, purple-hued pencil midi skirt, and flowy shirt with dense floral prints. They are fit-for-purpose for the balmy weather but are season-agnostic in appeal, Shehbaz Shaikh asserted.

Multi-pronged considerations, coupled with customer-centricity, have defined REDTAG’s strategy in recent years. Its ‘New Lower Prices’ initiative, as well as the existing hyper-convenience services such as ‘Anytime-Anywhere Exchange’, ‘Find Your Size’, ‘Fashion Stylists’, and ‘Free Home Delivery’ are a testament to that customer-first approach. With several such first-to-market services in the Middle East and its tiered loyalty program — RT Rewards — which boasts over 15 million members, REDTAG continues to cement its position as the leading value fashion and homeware brand in the region.

About REDTAG

A BMA International company, REDTAG was launched as a value apparel and homeware label in 2006. Driven by the vision of delivering high-quality and affordable fashion and lifestyle products, the brand has emerged as a leader in its niche. From its first store in Abu Dhabi, REDTAG has rapidly expanded to over 225 outlets across the Middle East and Asia – including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and many more locations. REDTAG is built on a strong customer focus, delivering enjoyable in-store experiences and seamless online interactions that are designed to exceed expectations. The brand takes a 'Glocal' approach to its offerings – adapting global trends to local sensibilities. REDTAG's highly successful 'RT Rewards' loyalty program is currently over 15 million members strong and growing fast. The program encourages repeat visits through tailored offerings and special rewards, with over 90% of the company's transactions now coming from repeat customers. REDTAG is the RetailME award winner for the ‘Most Admired Retailer Award for Excellence in Children’s Wear’ 2022.

