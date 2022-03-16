REDTAG, the Middle East’s leading value fashion and homeware brand, has launched a new outlet in Granada Mall, located at the heart of Riyadh. The launch is followed by an opening offer of SAR-50 gift vouchers.

Riyadh, KSA: REDTAG, the region’s favourite value fashion and homeware brand, has launched a new retail store in Granada Mall on Sunday, 27th February. The store launch is part of the brand’s continued expansion spree, which also saw the inauguration of another outlet in Muzahimiyah Mall recently.

Located on the eastern ring road highway, Granada Mall stretches over 1,600,000 sq. ft., with over 200 shops that offer an array of shopping, restaurant, and entertainment options for the whole family to enjoy. Built by Saudi Constructioneers (SAUDICO), Granada Mall has great significance within the locality’s social setting.

Commenting on the launch of the new outlet, Sameer Lakdawala, Head of REDTAG in Saudi Arabia, said: “The new outlet launch at Granada Mall was a no-brainer as it has a reputation that precedes itself among local communities. REDTAG is currently embarking on an expansion spree, keeping customers’ accessibility and convenience as the key priorities. RT Granada Mall is another important step in our continued journey.”

The latest of more than 200 REDTAG outlets in the Middle East, the new store in Granada Mall will delight shoppers with a variety of fashion and homeware selections, including the Spring ’22 collection, modest range A’anika, and the ensemble inspired by the “Queen of Stage” Myriam Fares.

REDTAG has also introduced an introductory offer of SAR-50 gift vouchers on every purchase worth SAR 250 and above. This limited-period offer is the brand’s way of welcoming shoppers to its new store, which bears all the hallmarks of REDTAG’s superior customer experience.

Hyper-convenience services like ‘Anytime-Anywhere Exchange’, ‘Find Your Size’, ‘Fashion Stylists’, and ‘Free Home Delivery’ testify to the brand’s customer-centric approach. REDTAG has also expanded its e-commerce presence in the region. With several first-to-market services in the Middle East, along with its tiered loyalty program — RT Rewards — which boasts over 15 million members, REDTAG continues to cement its position as the leading value fashion and homeware brand in the region. Its contributions were recognized by Retail ME through the ‘Most Admired Brand Campaign of the Year’ award 2021.

“REDTAG has become synonymous with value fashion in the region. This ‘value’ we stand for relates to quality, style, durability, design, accessibility, convenience, offers, and pricing. In other words, we are delivering multi-fold value to our customers. They can expect nothing less at the new outlet in Granada Mall,” added Sameer Lakdawala, in closing.

About REDTAG

A BMA International company, REDTAG was launched as a value apparel and homeware label in 2006. Driven by the vision of delivering high-quality and affordable fashion and lifestyle products, the brand has emerged as a leader in its niche. From its first store in Abu Dhabi, REDTAG has rapidly expanded to over 200 outlets across the Middle East and Asia – including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and many more locations. REDTAG is built on a strong customer focus, delivering enjoyable in-store experiences and seamless online interactions that are designed to exceed expectations. The brand takes a 'Glocal' approach to its offerings – adapting global trends to local sensibilities. REDTAG's highly successful 'RT Rewards' loyalty program is currently over 15 million members strong and growing fast. The program encourages repeat visits through tailored offerings and special rewards, with over 90% of the company's transactions now coming from repeat customers. REDTAG is the RetailME award winner for the ‘Most Admired Brand Campaign of the Year’ 2021.

