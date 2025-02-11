Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets, is making a bold appearance at LEAP 2025, Saudi Arabia's premier tech event. With the theme of Synergizing the Tech Ecosystem, Redington is positioning itself as the aggregator that will help usher in a new era of technologies.

Redington’s Commitment to Saudi Arabia

Redington is demonstrating its strong commitment to the Kingdom through significant spends funded through internal accruals. The biggest announcement that the company is making at LEAP 2025 is that it will spend an impressive SAR 2 Billion in the Kingdom over the next decade. This spending will include a state-of-the-art HQ, a cutting-edge automated and smart distribution center and investments into building talent.

Redington has had an on-ground presence in Saudi Arabia for the last 24 years, clearly demonstrating how deep-seated its priorities are in the Kingdom. Having a network of physical warehouses across the major cities in Saudi and delivering $1.5 billion worth of technology in 2024 alone underscores its market dominance. Aligned to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Redington is playing a key role in ensuring the availability of tech across the Kingdom.

Viswanath Pallasena, Chief Executive Officer at Redington MEA, said, “We are wholeheartedly committed to Saudi Vision 2030, where technology is a key component to all its 3 pillars – a vibrant society, a thriving economy and an ambitious nation. We’re truly dedicated to playing an active role in bringing its transformative goals to life. By aligning our efforts with this ambitious vision, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the Kingdom's progress and long-term success.”

Redington has announced the availability of Saudi-made servers in its robust portfolio of offerings from leading global brands. “Our long-standing association with world-class brands allows us to be a catalyst to take local manufacturers to global markets. Shipping Saudi-made servers across the region would be a privilege as it makes us a part of Saudi’s exciting growth story. With a focus on quality, performance, and scalability, these Saudi-made servers are engineered to support the most critical business operations, offering unparalleled reliability and security,” Pallasena shared.

As an ambitious nation building non-oil economies at scale, the Saudi government has doubled down its efforts on building SME and start-up incubators by providing capital infrastructure and favourable policies. The government efforts have given a rise to a plethora of tech start-ups and ISVs, surging demand for technology and support ecosystems. Along with cloud hyperscalers, software providers and AI platforms, Redington is actively empowering the startup and ISV ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

Rawad Ayash, President, Saudi Arabia, Redington, said, “Redington provides essential support to Saudi SMEs, startups, and ISVs, helping them expand into global markets.”

Apart from scaling its infrastructure and building ecosystems, the distributor has also made significant strides in talent acquisition, developing skilled professionals to strengthen their capabilities and help meet the growing demands of the industry.

Ayash added, “Redington will continue to invest in its Najem Program, which is designed to equip Saudi nationals with skills across various corporate areas. Our aim is to empower these individuals and develop as leaders in a corporate environment. Redington’s dedication to the Kingdom is exemplified by its focus on nurturing talent, supporting local businesses, building infrastructure and driving growth in the tech industry.”

Redington at LEAP 2025

Through its participation at LEAP 2025, Redington aims to unravel exciting opportunities for businesses, empowering them with cutting-edge solutions and collaborative partnerships. By connecting businesses with the full potential of emerging technologies, Redington is positioning itself as a key driver in the region’s digital transformation.

Attendees to the Redington booth – Hall 3, D70 at LEAP 2025 will witness innovations across technologies, learn new use cases for advanced solutions, gain insights to on ground experiences, success stories, market trends, and connect with technology experts.

“LEAP 2025 marks a pivotal moment as we look toward the immense potential of Saudi Arabia’s digital future. The Kingdom is uniquely positioned to lead the region in innovation, and at Redington, we are deeply committed to fostering collaborations that will unlock transformative opportunities. With our extensive expertise, cutting-edge technology, and strong network of partners, we are well-equipped to support Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision for digital growth,” added Pallasena.

Redington is dedicated to helping Saudi Arabia achieve its full potential on the global stage, playing a key role in realizing Vision 2030 and shaping a prosperous future for the Kingdom.

About Redington

Redington is a thriving technology solutions provider with over US$10 billion in revenues, with a network of 450+ international brands across 40 markets in the IT space. Redington was ranked 7th globally by renowned research firm Canalys based on 2023 revenues. It is projected to be one of the fastest-growing distributors in the world.

Redington not only bridges the gap between innovation and adoption; it masterfully navigates and dissolves the complexities of technology friction—the multifaceted challenges that emerge as technology evolves and integrates into various markets. Addressing key market, technology, and knowledge frictions, Redington empowers businesses to thrive in complex and evolving landscapes. By transforming these frictions into opportunities, we drive profound technological impact and accessibility. Redington ensures seamless distribution across IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar sectors in regions including India, South East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey.

