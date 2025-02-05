Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Redington, the leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse, is participating at Ai Everything Global 2025, the premier global event dedicated to artificial intelligence, scheduled for February 4th in Abu Dhabi and 5th to 6th in Dubai. Focused on synergizing the tech ecosystem, Redington will showcase its commitment to accelerating AI adoption, empowering businesses to harness the full potential of intelligent technologies and fostering a culture of continuous innovation.

Redington MEA is at the forefront of connecting businesses with cutting-edge technologies that accelerate growth and foster innovation. Ai Everything Global 2025 provides the ideal platform for Redington to engage with industry leaders, showcase its portfolio of AI solutions, and explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in shaping the future. With a focus on collaboration, learning, and growth, Redington is set to demonstrate its commitment to creating a unified AI ecosystem and bridging gaps in AI adoption across industries.

Viswanath Pallasena, CEO of Redington MEA, said, “At Redington, we believe that AI will be the foundation of the future, and our mission is to help businesses harness its power effectively. Ai Everything Global provides a remarkable opportunity to showcase how we are accelerating intelligent solutions and driving innovation through our partnerships with global technology leaders. Together, we are shaping the future of AI adoption in the region and beyond.”

Redington is participating at the event together with its key technology partners – AWS, Dell Technologies, Huawei, and its ISV partner Potential to demonstrate innovative AI solutions and their applications across various industries.

Redington is leveraging the power of AI to enhance internal efficiencies as well as to significantly improve the interventions provided to its customers and partners. Redington has put the “adoption of AI” high on its agenda and is being pursued at every level starting from the management to right up to the sales organization and even to specific functions like HR, Credit and Finance.

Visitors to Redington’s booth at the Dubai Exhibition Centre on 5th and 6th February will experience live demonstrations of cutting-edge AI solutions, connect with industry experts, and explore groundbreaking technologies designed to address real-world business challenges.

Through AI Innovation Pods, attendees can gain insights into Redington's approach to AI adoption, including bridging gaps in AI implementation, enabling a unified AI ecosystem, and accelerating intelligent solutions for businesses.

The Redington team will be available for in-depth discussions on tailored AI strategies. By participating in Ai Everything 2025, Redington aims to emphasize the importance of collaboration and its role in driving AI innovation, fostering growth, and redefining the future of technology.

“The rapid advancement of AI technologies has led all principles to focus on AI-driven outcomes for their end customers. From AI-ready endpoints to AI-infused infrastructure, and all the way to AI-driven software, AI has become the epicenter of all innovations. Redington plays a key role in synergizing the AI advancements of all the brands it caters to. Every possibility to enhance the customer and partner experience through new and unique adoption of AI is being looked at,” said Dharshana Kosgalage, Executive Vice President, Technology Solutions Group, Redington MEA.

He added, “Ai Everything Global is a one-of-a-kind platform that brings people together to spark meaningful discussions about the future of AI. By highlighting our innovative portfolio of leading global brands and collaborating closely with our partners, we're helping businesses access the tools and strategies they need to succeed in the rapidly changing AI landscape. We are also empowering our channel partners by providing them with resources, support, and insights to drive success, ensuring they can maximize the potential of AI in their own operations and offerings to customers."

"AI is revolutionizing industries, driving efficiency, and unlocking unprecedented opportunities. At Redington, we are dedicated to making AI adoption seamless by connecting businesses with cutting-edge solutions that deliver real impact. By working closely with global hyperscalers, we empower enterprises to scale AI-driven innovation with agility and efficiency. AI Everything Global 2025 is the perfect stage to collaborate, explore innovations, and shape the future of AI-driven enterprises," said Nehal Sharma, Vice President, Cloud Solutions Group, Redington MEA.

Redington MEA’s participation underscores its unwavering commitment to redefining possibilities in AI and fostering innovation across the MEA region. As the company takes center stage at Ai Everything Global 2025, it invites businesses, innovators, and visionaries to join in shaping the future of AI-driven transformation.

Visit Redington’s booth in (H3, B25) at the Dubai Exhibition Centre to experience how AI-driven synergy and collaboration are shaping the future of technology, accelerating innovation, and transforming industries.

About Redington

Redington is a thriving technology solutions provider valued at over US$10 billion, with a network of 450+ international brands across 40 markets in the IT space. Redington was ranked 7th globally by renowned research firm Canalys based on 2023 revenues. It is projected to be one of the fastest-growing distributors in the world.

Redington not only bridges the gap between innovation and adoption; it masterfully navigates and dissolves the complexities of technology friction—the multifaceted challenges that emerge as technology evolves and integrates into various markets. Addressing key market, technology, and knowledge frictions, Redington empowers businesses to thrive in complex and evolving landscapes. By transforming these frictions into opportunities, we drive profound technological impact and accessibility. Redington ensures seamless distribution across IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar sectors in regions including India, South East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey.

Redington Media Contact:

Janees Reghelini

Senior Communications and Media Manager

Redington MEA

Email: janees.reghelini@redingtongroup.com