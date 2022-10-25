Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – The Red Sea International Film Festival (RedSeaIFF) is proud to announce that VOX Cinemas, the dedicated cinema arm of Majid Al Futtaim, will be the Festival’s exclusive cinema partner for the second consecutive year. The strategic partnership underpins VOX Cinemas’ commitment to contribute to the prosperous future of the Kingdom and develop a sustainable film industry across the region.

VOX Cinemas will operate seven film theatres at Red Sea Mall in Jeddah, which will screen a diverse slate of more than 120 films comprising international and local features during the ten-day festival. The state-of-the-art cinema boasts cutting-edge audio-visual technology, ensuring that festivalgoers will enjoy a truly immersive experience.

Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the Red Sea International Film Festival added, “We are proud to once again partner with VOX Cinemas to bring the best of Saudi and Arab films to the big screen. The Red Sea International Film Festival provides an important platform for promising film creatives to showcase their potential and achievements in front of their peers, industry professionals, and the global audience. With VOX Cinemas as our Festival partner, we strive to inspire young Saudis and Arabs to pursue their passion in film to contribute to the Kingdom’s flourishing industry, and we thank VOX Cinemas for furthering our vision through this collaboration”.

Commenting on the partnership, Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas said, “Storytelling is rooted in Arabic culture, and VOX Cinemas is dedicated to cultivating a new wave of talent and empowering them to use the language of film to tell their stories. As the region’s largest exhibitor, we have a great opportunity to leverage our scale and showcase the depth and breadth of local creativity on the big screen. We have been a proud Festival partner of the Red Sea International Film Festival since its inception, and we look forward to joining forces once again, given our shared commitment to expand the reach of Arabic culture and heritage to global audiences.”

The partnership between the Red Sea International Film Festival and VOX Cinemas, a pioneer in cinema in the MENA region, brings together two cinematic trailblazers to take the Festival attendees on a show-stopping journey. The film-going experience has become an established part of Saudi Arabia's entertainment offering, thanks to the rapid expansion of VOX Cinemas across the Kingdom in recent years.

The Red Sea International Film Festival celebrates excellence in film, a sentiment shared by VOX Cinemas in their commitment to realize the objectives of Vision 2030 by making cinema easily accessible to communities of film enthusiasts across the Kingdom. During the ten-day Festival starting December 1st, VOX Cinemas will be the exclusive cinema operator for the public screenings of the Festival at Red Sea Mall, bringing the best in cinema to film lovers.

Full details can be found via redseafilmfest.com.

About The Red Sea International Film Festival

The second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival will screen the best of the Arab and international cinema in Jeddah. Alongside the Festival will also showcase a retrospective program to celebrate the masters of cinema. The Festival is a platform for Arab filmmakers and industry professionals from around the world to connect, host competitions for short and feature films, and organize masterclasses to support emerging talent. The Red Sea International Film Festival will take place from December 1 — 10, 2022.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 375 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, Maisons du Monde, and LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

