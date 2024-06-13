Riyadh: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, shares substantial progress on its Turtle Bay Hospital. The hospital, located in The Red Sea’s Turtle Bay area, will provide world-class healthcare to the community of people living in, working at, and visiting the 1.5 million m² waterfront site.

The Red Sea destination is set to welcome approximately 300,000 guests annually once the first phase of resorts is complete next year. Moreover, Turtle Bay will eventually be home to some 14,000 employees and their families, all of whom will benefit from easy access to quality healthcare and medical services.

Today the developer announced it received approval from the Ministry of Health (MOH) on the designs for the Turtle Bay Hospital, an achievement essential in allowing this world-class facility to commence operations. It is the first project funded by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to receive the MOH architectural approval and marks a substantial milestone for the project.

“Securing this approval is a momentous occasion for our team who are working tirelessly to ensure that first-class healthcare is available at The Red Sea. Our vision for Turtle Bay Hospital to be a state-of-the-art facility is part of our broader ambitions to deliver a robust healthcare ecosystem for our growing project portfolio,” said Nicholas King, Group Chief Development Officer at Red Sea Global.

“The health and wellbeing of our guests and employees are our priority, and as we continue to champion Saudi capability, we are pleased to be working with a number of Saudi partners for the build, operations and supply of medical equipment. We eagerly anticipate the completion of Turtle Bay Hospital, which is set to open at the end of next year,” he added.

Abdullah Saeed Alsayed & Partners Contracting Company was awarded the construction contract for the new hospital and is set to mobilize on site imminently. The operator contract was awarded in early 2022 to StewardAlf Global Healthcare Company, a joint venture between Alf Healthcare, the healthcare arm of Saudi-based Alfanar, a renowned developer and operator of large-scale PPP projects, and leading international healthcare provider Steward Health Care International.

The medical equipment contract for the hospital was also awarded earlier this year to AlfHealthcare. Once operational, the hospital will offer primary and secondary care including Diagnostics, Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Urology, Orthopedics, Women's Health, Emergency Care, amongst other services.

The Red Sea will be a premier dive destination and as such, a hyperbaric chamber will also be operated as an integrated part of the facility’s Emergency Department, enabling world-class primary treatment for diving incidents and barotrauma related injuries.

Other notable healthcare updates for RSG include The Red Sea International Airport Clinic architecture plans also receiving the MOH stamp of approval. The construction of the urgent care clinic has seen great progress made to date and is on track to be fully operational by December of this year, already surpassing 60% completion.

Meanwhile at AMAALA, construction commenced in March this year on a hospital located within the Staff Village. This construction contract was also awarded to Abdullah Saeed Alsayed & Partners Contracting Company, and the hospital is expected to be completed in late 2025, with sub-structure already complete.

Upon full completion in 2030, The Red Sea will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure facilities.

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG - www.redseaglobal.com) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. It is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, will open this year, and RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries, and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.

