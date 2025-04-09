Muscat: Al Ansari, a pioneering force in integrated infrastructure and engineering solutions, has chosen FUSO Oman with custom-modified FUSO FK units equipped with Truck-Mounted Generators for one of their special projects. This strategic partnership reflects Al Ansari’s continued focus on adopting innovative and reliable solutions to strengthen their operations across the Sultanate of Oman.

Established in 1975, Al Ansari has grown into a regional leader with a presence in Oman, Qatar, KSA, UAE, and India. With expertise spanning Utility Infrastructure, Building Systems, Automation, Hospitality Solutions, and Sustainability, Al Ansari has consistently delivered value-driven results across industries through a strong focus on quality, innovation, and results.

Established in 1949, FUSO is an integral part of Daimler AG and plays a significant role in advancing Light-duty and Medium-duty trucks like the Canter and FK/FM. Alongside Bharat Benz, FUSO represents Daimler Trucks Asia, emphasizing reliability, durability,

and cutting-edge design. By being part of this global alliance, FUSO benefits from shared R&D expertise, ensuring that its customers in Oman receive the most advanced technologies and materials in the industry.

The newly delivered FUSO FK units are a unique modification tailored to support Al Ansari’s customers’ wide-ranging needs. Outfitted with advanced Truck-Mounted Generator systems, these units will play a critical role in ensuring uninterrupted power supply and greater flexibility at various project locations, from municipal services to smart infrastructure and hospitality sectors.

Chosen for their proven durability and superior engineering, FUSO vehicles are built to thrive in demanding environments. The FK model offers exceptional payload capacity, robust performance, and advanced safety features, making it an ideal platform for such custom applications. With this specialized addition, Al Ansari’s customers will further benefit from its operational efficiency, project readiness, and ability to respond swiftly to market needs.

This collaboration also marks a significant milestone for FUSO Oman, showcasing the brand’s flexibility and capability in offering tailored mobility solutions to meet complex industry demands. As a trusted automotive partner, FUSO Oman continues to empower forward-thinking local businesses through versatile commercial vehicles that combine strength, innovation, and long-term value.

As both organizations continue to evolve and expand their impact across Oman, this initiative emphasizes the growing demand for tailored, high-performance fleet solutions in Oman’s infrastructure and industrial sectors, paving the way for smarter, more efficient project delivery nationwide.

For more information on Al Ansari, visit alansariglobal.com or write to contactus@alansariglobal.com

For more information on FUSO Oman, Call/WhatsApp 24500500 or visit your nearest FUSO showroom in Azaiba, Mabelah, Barka, Sohar, Nizwa, Ibri, Sur, Jalan Bani Bu Ali, or Salalah.