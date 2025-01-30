Riyadh: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind the regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, has unveiled its residential property brand Red Sea Residences. Managing an extraordinary collection of exclusive homes, Red Sea Residences offers a rare opportunity to own part of its luxury destinations along the Red Sea coast.

Red Sea Residences aims to set new benchmarks in ultra-luxury living by offering elevated residences designed by world-renowned architects and interior designers. Each development prioritizes sustainability and an elevated lifestyle, ensuring a seamless blend of nature, comfort and prestige.

“We’re pioneering the creation of a one-of-a-kind luxury residential market here in Saudi Arabia. Residents will effectively own a piece of the Red Sea, while experiencing secluded yet fully connected modern island and coastal living within the Kingdom.”

“In line with our regenerative tourism ethos, all Red Sea Residences homes have been designed to enhance the surrounding environment and benefit nearby communities, delivering for people and planet,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of RSG.

Residences on Shura

The first development under Red Sea Residences revealed to date is located on the idyllic Shura Island at The Red Sea destination, with properties ready for handover at the end of 2025.

Shura is the main hub island at The Red Sea. It is home to 11 resorts, as well as lively experiences and amenities including restaurants, retail districts, luxury marinas and the Kingdom’s first 18-hole island golf course, Shura Links.

Homes on Shura offer access to all of the island’s entertainments, as well as its pristine beaches and azure waters, while also offering seamless access to the wider destination and iconic resorts.

Red Sea Residences has disclosed two branded communities on Shura initially. Four Seasons Private Residences includes 75 spacious three- to five-bedroom villas from 414 to 534 sqm, offering views into the sea and across the golf course. Secondly, Ennismore’s SLS Residences, which offers 15 sleek one- to four-bedroom residences from 130 to 423 sqm.

Coming to market at the same time is Shura Marina Residences, with 36 apartments featuring one- to three-bedrooms from 190-364 sqm, offering extensive balconies and terraces with sea and marina views. They also provide direct access to the marina and the island’s high-end retail and dining options, including restaurants led by Michelin-starred chefs.

Expanding residential portfolio

Beyond the first communities revealed by Red Sea Residences, RSG is already working on other developments. These include further properties at Shura, as well as a selection of residences at AMAALA, RSG’s wellness-focused destination opening later this year. RSG is also developing an integrated resort island community nearby that will come to market later in 2025 and deliver a unique opportunity for a multi-generational lifestyle.

The Red Sea welcomed its first guests in 2023. It now has five hotels open, as well as the Red Sea International Airport (RSI). Situated within three hours' flying time of 250 million people and eight hours' flying time for 85% of the world’s population, RSI is the gateway to the destination for guests and residents alike, whether based in the Kingdom or further afield. It has been receiving a regular schedule of domestic flights since September 2023 and international flights began in April 2024, with a twice-weekly route between The Red Sea and Dubai International.

RSG is on track to compete all 16 hotels that make up Phase One of The Red Sea in 2025. The first phase of AMAALA is set to welcome its first guests later this year. By the end of 2025, RSG will have opened 25 resorts and delivered close to 450 luxury residences.

For more information about Red Sea Residences or to register your interest, visit

https://www.redseaglobal.com/en/the-residences