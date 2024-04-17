Riyadh: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, has announced a collaboration with leading global media and entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery on a documentary film that sheds light on the vital importance of combating the impact of climate change on coral reefs.

Beneath the Surface: The Fight for Corals, set to air on Discovery linear on Earth Day (22 April 2024) reveals how RSG is putting environmental stewardship and regeneration at the heart of responsible development.

"At Red Sea Global, we are inspired by nature and led by science. Our destinations are home to some of the most stunning corals anywhere in the world. They are also among the most resilient, but even Red Sea coral is not invincible. Our scientists are using innovative techniques to protect, nourish, and restore our corals, while also transferring knowledge to support coral reefs worldwide.

“In 'Beneath the Surface: The Fight for Corals’, we aim to spotlight the beauty and vulnerability of these underwater wonders and emphasize the importance of global collaboration in preserving our oceans,” said John Pagano, Group CEO at Red Sea Global.

The film follows the remarkable journey of Saudi Arabian free diver Salma Shaker as she explores the groundbreaking coral research conducted by scientists at Red Sea Global and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST). The film transcends borders, even taking viewers to the reefs in Mexico, offering a compelling narrative on the challenges facing coral reefs worldwide.

The heart of the film lies in the exploration of undiscovered reefs along Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline. Red Sea Global aims to unravel the mysteries of this unexplored territory, showcasing its unique biodiversity and its crucial role in supporting the global ecosystem. The documentary also delves into the potential benefits of coral research in the Red Sea for ecosystems globally.

Kerrie McEvoy, Director, Head of Factual Channels, Discovery Networks EMEA at Warner Bros Discovery, said: “Warner Bros. Discovery is proud to partner with Red Sea Global on Beneath the Surface: The Fight for Corals. As a company, we believe in the power of storytelling to entertain and inspire change, and this film exemplifies that commitment.”

The film features insights from a diverse group of experts to provide a comprehensive view of the current state of reefs globally, their significance in the ecosystem, and the ongoing efforts to protect them.

A first exclusive look of the film was shown during a side event to COP28 in Dubai, hosted by Red Sea Global, where a teaser was played for guests. It will air on Discovery Channel across the US, Europe, Turkey, The Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

In 2023, The Red Sea destination welcomed its first guests, with two of its hotels now open, and a third – Nujuma, a Ritz Carlton Reserve – now taking bookings. The Red Sea International Airport (RSI) has been receiving a regular schedule of domestic flights since September 2023 and is preparing to welcome its first international flight this month, marking the start of a new twice-weekly route between The Red Sea and Dubai International. Desert Rock and Shebara resorts will welcome first guests this year, with the hub island, Shura, opening in 2025 with 11 additional hotels.

The destination was designed to be off-grid, and to date, five solar farms comprising 760,000 solar panels are built and operational, along with one of the world’s largest battery storage facilities at 1300 MWh. Moreover, the organization has grown more than five million plants, shrubs and trees, as well as an additional one million mangroves against an ambitious target of 50 million by 2030.

A second destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, located further south will open in the coming weeks. AMAALA remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025, when the first eight resorts complete as part of Triple Bay phase one, along with Corallium and the iconic Yacht Club.

