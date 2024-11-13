Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi, powered by Future Network Telecommunications, today announced a strategic partnership with Jahez Group, one of the Kingdom's leading companies providing an ecosystem of on demand services that enhances customer lifestyle and empowers businesses. This collaboration introduces an innovative SIM card delivery service, allowing customers to conveniently order SIM cards online and have them delivered directly to their doorsteps through Jahez Group’s extensive delivery network.

By combining Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi’s expertise in telecommunications with Jahez Group’s reputation for efficient and reliable deliveries, this partnership marks a significant milestone in customer convenience. It aligns with Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi's vision of offering seamless access to mobile services while enhancing the customer experience. Through this collaboration, customers across Saudi Arabia can now enjoy faster, more accessible telecom services, reinforcing Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi’s position as a customer-centric brand.

Eng. Sulaiman Almusallam, CEO of Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi by Future Network Telecommunications, “This collaboration with the Jahez Group represents a major step forward in our effort to provide innovative telecom solutions in Saudi Arabia. It enables us to not only meet the expectations of our existing customers but also to introduce new customers to the convenience and quality that Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi offers. We are confident that this partnership will drive greater customer satisfaction and contribute to the growth of our brand in the Kingdom.”

The partnership also reflects Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers by bringing its high-quality products directly to them. As part of this initiative, customers will benefit from an easy and efficient SIM card purchasing experience, enabling them to access Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi’s telecom services with minimal effort. It further serves as an integral part of the company’s strategy to penetrate the market further, enhance brand visibility, and continue its growth as the fastest-growing telecom provider in the region.

As part of the partnership with Jahez Group, customers can expect future enhancements to the service, including exclusive benefits and loyalty incentives, ensuring that Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi continues to offer a rewarding and seamless user experience. Additionally, Red Bull MOBILE in Saudi’s innovative services, such as Gigacoins and access to the exclusive World of Red Bull, are complemented by this delivery initiative, enhancing the value and experience customers receive from the brand. With a strong focus on the younger, tech-savvy generation,