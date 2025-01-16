Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, today announced its record-breaking, operational results for 2024. The joint venture established between ADQ and Wizz Air Holdings PLC, enjoyed another remarkable year with more than 20 percent growth year-on-year in seat capacity and the number of passengers carried. The national airline operated more than 19,000 flights at a completion rate of 99.8%, unlocking more than 4.4 million ultra-low-seats, and carrying more than 3.5 million point-to-point passengers, contributing to Zayed International Airport’s point-to-point traffic by 25%.

Wizz Air carried more than 1.2 million international visitors to Abu Dhabi in 2024, playing a pivotal role in reinforcing the Emirate as a world-class destination and supporting the sustainable growth of its culture and tourism sectors through efficient, reliable and ultra-low-cost travel. The airline is an important contributor to Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to position the Emirate as one of the fastest growing global destinations for international visitors. The strategy seeks to boost visitor numbers to 39.3 million and increase the sector's GDP contribution to AED 90 billion by 2030.[1] The airline is also supporting the development of the UAE’s tourism sector, in alignment with the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, further solidifying the nation’s position as a global tourism hub. In the first half of 2024, hotels in Abu Dhabi welcomed over 2.87 million guests, generating AED 3.6 billion which represents a 19.5 percent year-on-year growth.[2]

Additionally, in 2024, Wiz Air Abu Dhabi introduced the region’s first flight subscription models, the Wizz MultiPass and All You Can Fly, which sold out twice within 48 hours, underscoring its unwavering commitment to affordability and accessibility. The airline also optimised its network by increasing its capacity by 40% on its most popular destinations, ensuring a more flexible, reliable, and affordable travel experience for its customers.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “This year was another record breaker with incredible growth. We are very proud of our achievements and remain committed to delivering more convenient and affordable travel options for everyone. In 2024, we connected people to create great memories, accelerating the growth of the emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global tourism hub. Our exciting memberships, such as the one-of-a-kind All You Can Fly, provide efficient and seamless opportunities for visiting incredible destinations, enabling affordable travel throughout the region. We would like to thank our partners and all our passengers that travelled across our ever-expanding network. We look forward to welcoming you on board for a well-deserved trip soon.”

Wizz Air currently connects the UAE capital to more than 30 destinations, flying to must-visit vibrant cities and hidden-gems across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia. The airline is expanding convenient and affordable travel for everyone and allowing for convenient, self-connecting travel across the wider Wizz Air network via Abu Dhabi, with an enhanced winter schedule providing 40 percent more seat capacity to explore culturally rich destinations. The new schedule provides more flexibility, convenience, and savings, making it easier than ever to travel.

The incredible All You Can Fly membership enables unlimited adventures for the whole year, with no blackout periods and the first booked flight complimentary. All You Can Fly members can book up to three segments per day within a 12-month period, as early as 72 hours before departure, a truly worthwhile option for flexible and frequent adventurous travellers.

To enhance convenience for travellers, Wizz Air expanded payment options on its mobile application and introduced Apple Pay and Google Pay for a quick, secure and easy mobile payment solution. The integration of popular digital payment tools provides more flexible payment options, adapting to the evolving needs of its customers, making travel planning as smooth and efficient as possible, especially useful to the last-minute customers who need to complete the booking quickly to catch a good deal.

This year, the national airline expanded the boundaries of WIZZ MultiPass, an innovative and unprecedented flight membership service that allows frequent travellers to fly to or from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while saving more. WIZZ MultiPass enables passengers to lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage, unaffected by seasonality, for an entire year. Travellers can save up to 40 percent on tickets to the most popular destinations by choosing the ticket-only fare.

Passengers can enjoy greater flexibility and a peace of mind with WIZZ Flex. This service allows passengers to change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 percent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Based strategically in the UAE capital, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers ultra-low fares to a wide range of destinations, including Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Cluj (Romania) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania), now available Varna (Bulgaria) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

-Ends-

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 224 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the national carrier of the UAE. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in Financial Year 2024, ending 31 March 2024. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air was also recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' in the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2023, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and “Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2023” by World Travel Awards.

For more information:

Alexa Weber; Wizz Air Group; communications@wizzair.com

Follow us on Instagram: @wizzair

Follow us on Facebook: @wizzair

Follow us on Twitter: @wizzair

Press Office:

E-mail: wizzair@fourcommunications.com

[1] Source – Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism

[2] Source – WAM