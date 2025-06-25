Receiptable, the region’s leading provider of digital receipt solutions, has announced a strategic mutual understanding with Invo Technologies, a Bahrain-based leader in smart Point-of-Sale (POS) systems. The collaboration will enable over 3,000 merchants in Bahrain across restaurants, supermarkets, and convenience stores to adopt digital receipts—enhancing customer experience and reducing the cost and environlental impact of paper.

The signing ceremony took place today at Receiptable’s Bahrain office, attended by Receiptable CEO Chris Purdie and Invo CEO Ali Darwish.

Founded in 2023, Receiptable delivers interactive digital receipts directly to customers' mobile phones at checkout. This real-time solution helps merchants reduce reliance on paper, engage customers post-purchase, and improve environmental sustainability—with no new hardware required.

Ali Darwish, CEO of Invo, said:

"Invo has built its reputation on innovating and understanding merchants’ needs. This partnership with Receiptable lets us offer our clients a seamless digital solution that’s efficient, eco-friendly, and built for modern retail.”

Chris Purdie, CEO of Receiptable, added:

“We share Invo’s belief in building around the merchant. Together, we’re making it easy for any business to go paperless, save money, and open up a new way to connect with customers—without disrupting their existing in-store setup.”

The partnership reinforces Invo’s commitment to advancing retail technology and highlights Receiptable’s role in redefining everyday transactions across the MENA region.