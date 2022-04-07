Dubai, UAE: RECAPP, the UAE’s first free-of-charge door-to-door recycling service, is partnering with Al Ain Water to launch a fundraising campaign during the Holy Month of Ramadan to benefit Al Jalila Foundation. The campaign empowers members of the community to contribute to vital medical treatment, education and research, simply by recycling their used plastic bottles and aluminum cans through the RECAPP app.

Each time RECAPP collects recyclables from a user’s doorstep, points are accumulated based on the weight of the recyclables. Throughout the month of Ramadan, RECAPP users will have the option of redeeming their points for a digital charity voucher, and at the end of Ramadan, RECAPP and Al Ain Water will convert all the vouchers into a donation to Al Jalila Foundation.

Commenting on the initiative, Jérôme Viricel, General Manager of RECAPP at Veolia Middle East, said: “We are honored to collaborate once again with Al Ain Water to support Al Jalila Foundation in their noble goal of transforming lives through medical treatment, education and research. From the beginning, we launched RECAPP as a community-centric app to support individuals as they strive to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle. Our Ramadan charity campaign is the next step in our mission to empower local communities, enabling residents to recycle for the betterment of their environment while donating to a very worthy cause.”

Alan Smith, CEO of Agthia Group, said: “We are pleased to work with our longtime partner RECAPP in order to support the important work being done by Al Jalila Foundation. Al Ain Water and RECAPP have a shared mission to drive environmental sustainability in the UAE, and our fundraising campaign will further this goal while enabling individuals to help their fellow human beings in need.”

Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “We appreciate the initiative launched by RECAPP and Al Ain Water to support our humanitarian efforts to transform lives, be it through supporting a hopeful patient, an aspiring student or a pioneering scientist. Every contribution counts and we hope to join hands with the community this Ramadan to help heal our society – one donation at a time.”

Al Jalila Foundation, a global healthcare philanthropic organization dedicated to transforming lives, was founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai in April 2013, to position Dubai and the UAE at the forefront of medical innovation. During the holy month of Ramadan, the Foundation turns its focus to transforming the lives of children with cancer through Basma, their Ramadan fundraising campaign which aims to bring smiles to the faces of children with cancer by providing them with hope and the chance of a better life. Every Dirham raised through Basma will go towards patient treatment and finding a cure for childhood cancer.

RECAPP empowers each individual in their recycling process by offering an easy and efficient way to schedule pick-ups for plastic bottles and aluminum cans. After segregating recyclables from general waste at home, residents can simply download the Go RECAPP application from the App Store or Google Play, and schedule a pick-up time at their convenience. RECAPP will then collect the recyclables from the user’s doorstep and recycle them, completely free of charge.

RECAPP was launched in November 2020 by Veolia Middle East, the benchmark company for ecological transformation, and operates in Abu Dhabi and select areas of Dubai. To date, RECAPP has built a community of 15,000 registered users and collected 180 tonnes of recyclables, including transparent and opaque plastic bottles and aluminum cans.

