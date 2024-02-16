DUBAI – Dar Al Ber Society has launched a Ramadan campaign aimed to raise AED160 million to help tens of thousands of fasting people inside and outside the country.

Dr. Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber, said that the Ramadan campaign sets its sights on high-level charitable goals and humanitarian aspirations to support the poor and low-income people during the holy month of Ramadan inside and outside the country.

Al Muhairi told a press conference organised by the society at its headquarters in Dubai today that the Ramadan campaign 2024 today, will start on 15th February and continue until the end of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

He stressed that the campaign is aimed at supporting the fasting, the needy, the poor, the orphans, the sick, the widows, the debtors and others.

The Ramadan campaign includes 16 charitable projects and initiatives, he explained.