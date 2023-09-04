Dubai: EXECUTIVE SEARCH. is a new kind of recruitment consultancy, which aims to change the way companies think about recruitment, launched by real estate recruitment expert Nathan Kearney.

Widely known for delivering innovative ways to improve recruitment processes, Nathan's has spent a decade as a top-flight headhunter, during which time he has cemented an exemplary reputation, with a core focus of developing culture, careers and results.

Now, he’s using that experience to deliver a new business – Executive Search. – the city’s first retention-focused recruitment business.

Aimed at building a client’s employee value proposition (EVP) broken down into work-life balance, compensation, career progression and culture, Nathan and his nascent team of recruitment experts aim to help companies not only attract, but retain the top talent in the region.

As British national Nathan explains: “At the heart of a business is its people. By completely matching their personality, life situation and needs, employers gain longer-term, happier and more satisfied employees. The world of work has changed, and people expect a lot more from their employees than just a few years ago. We have entered an era where softer skills have come to the fore, and people today are driven by more than money.

“They seek companies that align with their values, that offer a wider raft of benefits, and treat their employees with greater understanding. In response to this, launching a retention-focused recruitment consultancy will help companies avoid costly, protracted recruitment activity, and by seeking out certain traits in high-quality candidates, we are avoiding many of the recruitment pitfalls company’s face in advance of the recruitment process.”

Nathan highlights the huge, and continuing, influx of people into Dubai – some 88,000 new residents in the last year alone, adding: “The days of submitting your CV to a plethora of companies in a scattergun approach are over. As a job seeker, you need to target companies that offer meaningful work aligned with your skills and values. As an employer, we help bring pre-qualified, focused, targeted candidates to the table as well as advise how to engage and build long-term career paths.

“Dubai remains a highly competitive talent pool, with a diverse, multicultural population, and Executive Search. is designed to headhunt truly exceptional talent.”

While Nathan’s personal experience predominantly lies in real estate recruitment – and his new company will certainly help the 14,000 Dubai Land Department-registered estate agents find challenging and lucrative new roles, Executive Search. will offer retention-focused recruitment advisory to professionals across a wide range of sectors, including the likes of finance, legal, HR and procurement.

The recruitment expert plans to offer a deeper level of consultancy, delivering insight and wisdom on the full recruitment process, as well as onboarding and employee attraction techniques.

And from a potential employee perspective, Executive Search. will offer education on how to properly analyse the prospects a new company might offer a candidate when making a career move.

And the Executive Search. difference is in the detail.

Most recruitment companies make a placement and receive a ‘finder’s fee’ from that placement. But by outsourcing recruitment to experienced professionals such as Nathan and his team, companies can receive market analysis and close guidance on the hiring process, as well as outsourcing candidate recruitment.

Through the Executive Search. offering, the speed to hire, quality of hire, retention of staff and length of tenure is all improved.

Dubai-based Executive Search. is now open for business.

You can find out more here: www.executivesearch.ae

