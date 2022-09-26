Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Reading Panel of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), which is part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, has started reviewing submitted works for the Award’s 17th edition. The panel will continue meeting to evaluate submissions until 1 October before selecting eligible works for the Award’s longlists.

The Reading Panel is being chaired by His Excellency Dr Ali bin Tamim, Secretary General of SZBA and Chairman of ALC, and consists of a group of distinguished experts, including Mr Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Acting Executive Director of ALC, Professor Dr Khalil Al Sheikh from Jordan and Dr Badria Bishr from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, both which are members of the Award’s Scientific Committee, as well as Dr Ali Al Kaabi from the UAE.

HE Dr bin Tamim commended the members for their commitment and dedication during this key stage for the award and said: “It is an extraordinary task to select the finest works for this prize and your hard work will help inform the Arab and global cultural movement, spread the inspirational message of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award and reinforce its visibility and prestige amongst cultural circles.”

The final number of submissions for the 17th edition of the SZBA will be announced in October with the longlists unveiled in November. Following these announcements, the panel of judges will begin assessing the submitted works for the nine award categories focussing on clear analysis and composition, language aesthetics and style, information sufficiency, comprehensiveness, relevance, reliability of sources and references, academic integrity in quoting and documentation, originality, and the novelty of subject matter.

Submissions for the 17th edition of the SZBA are open until 1 October. For more information visit https://www.zayedaward.ae/en