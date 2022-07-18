Offers ‘unified real-time view’ of all search, social and programmatic campaigns

Dubai, UAE, India: RD&X Network bags Jaz Hotel Group, one of the biggest and premier hotel ownership and management chains in the Middle East, currently operating 59+ properties in Egypt & the UAE. The collaboration includes use of RD&X Network’s Unified advertising and marketing AI Automation Platform, ReBid, to provide a holistic and unified real-time view of all search, social and programmatic campaigns that will assist in optimising returns. The scope extends to the entire hotel portfolio for the Group in Egypt.

The ReBid platform will enable an all-new experience for the Jaz Hotel Group, pegged on 3 key pillars:

Effortless activation of campaigns across channels

Tracking diverse campaigns, across social media and programmatic, simultaneously

Optimising campaign returns

Through ReBid’s platform, Jaz Hotel Group have already activated search social and programmatic campaigns successfully, empowering them with a complete real-time view of which media buy is favoured and beneficial to business. This has ensured appropriate and intelligent allocation of budgets.

Speaking on this win, Rajiv Dingra, Founder & CEO, RD&X Network said, “Through our platform driven approach via ReBid, its multiple integrations and a unified workflow we are excited to be future-proofing digital advertising for our clients. We are delighted to work with Jaz Hotel Group and empower them with a platform and solutions that help in automating their digital media buying and optimising for better results. We are at the start of a partnership and look forward to driving the platform driven future of digital advertising, while scaling their growth.”

Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder and Chairman, RD&X Network said “The future of advertising is platform based and as digital advertising gains a larger and larger share, a unified approach, using AI and driven by automation, is the only way forward. In this, we are delighted to partner with Jaz Hotel Group. ReBid’s unique proposition will help in building our clients’ brands and we look forward to a fruitful partnership with them. It is encouraging to see RD&X Network getting such a wonderful response from clients and we recognise with nervous excitement our responsibility as pioneers of MadTech, a combination of AdTech, MarTech and DeepTech, in this ever evolving field.”

Revenge travel, an outcome of the country borders world over opening post the pandemic, has ensured Egypt’s tourism and hospitality industry picked up pace in recent months. With visitors increasingly heading to resorts along the Red Sea and Mediterranean coasts, digital campaigns that have recently begun have delivered an uptick in hotel bookings. This indicates good times ahead, and the optimal utilisation of ReBid’s platform intelligence.

For more information, visit - www.rdandx.com & www.rebid.co

About RD&X

RD&X Network is a global advertising and marketing transformation startup. They offer MarTech and AdTech platform-driven solutions to power the future of media, data, creative and business transformation. One of the pioneering solutions by RD&X Network is ReBid, the first ever Unified Marketing and Advertising AI Automation platform. ReBid uses proprietary AI-based algorithms that leverage MadTech to simplify digital marketing and give access to a cookieless world. The company was founded in June 2020 by digital advertising serial entrepreneur Rajiv Dingra and joined by APAC Agency Veteran Ashish Bhasin as Co-founder in June 2022. RD&X Network helps brands and businesses become real-time, disruptive, and thereby achieve exponential growth.

About ReBid

ReBid is the world's 1st Unified Marketing and Advertising AI Automation platform which is ready for the cookieless world and uses proprietary AI based algorithms that leverages Madtech (martech+adtech) to simplify digital marketing. ReBid has unified workflows, data harmonisation and real-time automated reporting. This translates into an immediate saving of 40% on resources and leads to incremental Returns on Ad spends (ROAS) by over 30%.

About Jaz Hotel Group

Jaz Hotel Group is the hospitality arm of Egypt’s largest travel conglomerate Travco Group International. Factually, the “Jaz Hotel Group” Chain is one of the biggest and premier hotel ownership and management chains in the Middle East, currently operating 59+ properties in Egypt & the UAE under the flagship of Jaz Hotels & Resorts, Magic World Club by Jaz, Iberotel Hotels & Resorts, Solymar Hotels & Resorts, & Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts – the elite product of the company’s alliance with the leading German hotel chain Deutsche Hospitality formerly known as Steigenberger Hotel Group with the total capacity of 15,428 rooms. In addition to Jaz Cruises and Steigenberger Cruises vast cruise ships’ fleet.