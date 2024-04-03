On the occasion of the Annual Staff Awards of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) Medical University of Bahrain, Professor Laura Viani, President of RCSI in Dublin, presented the 2024 Exceptional Bahraini Youth Award, under the auspice of the Ministry of Youth Affairs, to Dr Sara Mohamed, Clinical Educator in Medicine, in the presence of Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain and Professor Alfred Nicholson, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Head of School of Medicine.

Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, stated: “We are grateful to the Ministry of Youth Affairs for the continuous guidance provided in fostering the development of young Bahrainis under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, as per the government action plan led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and with the unwavering support and dedication of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports to support our youth in achieving their ambitions. We extend our sincere congratulations and thanks to Dr Sara Mohamed for her outstanding commitment and contribution, and we wish her continued success in her career.”

Dr Mohamed has been nominated for her dedication and significant contribution to Clinical Learning & Teaching in medicine over the past three years. In alignment with the University’s latest medical undergraduate curriculum framework, Dr Mohamed has integrated innovative technological and evidence-based education into clinical teaching in medicine, which greatly benefited medical students. Additionally, she played an important role in standardising clinical teaching and grading practices by contributing to the development of examiner training workshops and peer review sessions.

Before joining RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, Dr Mohamed was a Senior House Officer in Internal Medicine at the King Hamad University Hospital. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Epidemiology at the University of London and doing research in the field of endocrinology and cardiovascular disease. With the support of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, Dr Mohamed obtained a Certificate in Learning and Teaching in Higher Education (CLTHE) and Fellowship from AdvanceHE in recognition of meeting the UK Professional Standards Framework for teaching and support for learning practice.

Dr Mohamed commented, “I am incredibly grateful to have been chosen as the recipient of the Bahraini Youth Award and I extend my sincere thanks to the Ministry of Youth Affairs for this recognition. Having the opportunity to develop my career and enhance my skills, motivates me even further to give back and expand my learning and development.”

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain adopted the Exceptional Bahraini Youth Award as part of its commitment to recognising Bahraini talents and contributing to their professional development in alignment with our equal opportunity framework. This award also contributes to the University’s strategic plan of developing our ‘people’ as enablers to fulfil the University’s vision and mission.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rcsi.com/bahrain