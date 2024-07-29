The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) – Medical University of Bahrain recently celebrated the winner of the 2024 Clinical Lecturer Award and announced the promotion of six clinical faculty, as a testament to their ongoing excellence in delivering world-class clinical medical teaching at the University’s partner hospitals.

Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, presented the 2024 Clinical Lecturer Award to Dr Aysha Husain, Clinical Senior Lecturer at the University and Consultant in Interventional Cardiology at Salmaniya Medical Complex (SMC) in recognition of her valuable teaching contributions and dedication to providing a rewarding learning environment for students. Based on feedback received from her students, Dr Aysha Husain exhibited exceptional skills in fostering student success through her clear and engaging communication style, professionalism, ability to provide constructive feedback that motivates students and empowering them to take ownership of their learning journey through self-directed learning strategies.

Professor Otoom also announced the promotion of Professor Haya Al Khayyat, as Clinical Professor in Paediatrics, Professor Isam Juma and Professor Martin Maresch, as Clinical Associate Professors in Surgery, Professor Leena Sulaibeekh and Professor Mohammad Amin, as Clinical Associate Professors in Medicine, and Professor Nermin Saeed as Clinical Associate Professor in Microbiology.

Commenting on their achievements, Professor Alfred Nicholson, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Head of School of Medicine, stated: "RCSI’s world-renowned medical education and training are founded on the principle of patient care. We are grateful to our clinical faculty based in our partner hospitals for their critical contribution to the successful delivery of RCSI’s medical undergraduate curriculum, and we congratulate them on their accomplishments.”

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain's approach to learning focuses on employability and producing work-ready graduates with the holistic skills necessary to transition from study to practice.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rcsi.com/bahrain