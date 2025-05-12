

Dubai – Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles has officially unveiled its flagship facility in Dubai, marking the region’s first introduction to Audi’s progressive retail showroom and establishing a global benchmark for the brand. The showroom has been developed as an immersive, digitally integrated destination, designed to elevate the Audi customer experience through streamlined services, thoughtful design, and advanced technology.

Senior executives from Audi AG, including Marco Schubert, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing, and Viktoria Kaufmann-Rieger, Director of Sales Overseas, attended the launch alongside René Koneberg, Managing Director of Audi Middle East; Victor Dalmau, COO of Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles; and Jan Scheidgen, General Manager of Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles. The event also welcomed key local partners, including representatives from Dubai Police, as well as esteemed customers and media guests.

Spanning three floors, the showroom offers a complete representation of Audi’s diverse portfolio, from the latest sedans and SUVs to Audi Approved pre-owned vehicles, high-performance Audi Sport models, and the fully electric e-tron range. Designed to embody premium luxury, the space redefines the traditional sales process through innovative digital touchpoints and an intuitive customer journey, enabling seamless exploration, meaningful interaction, and effortless engagement with the brand.

The opening night blended Audi’s heritage with its vision for the future, featuring iconic vehicles from Audi Tradition, including Audi 60 Sedan, Audi 80, Audi GT 1983, Audi Quattro, Audi RS2 and Audi RS4. These historic models were displayed alongside the first-ever regional debuts of the fully electric Audi A6 e-tron and the latest generation Audi Q5, complemented by the recently launched Audi A5, Audi S5, Audi Q6 e-tron and RS Q8 models.

Commenting on the launch, K. Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles, said, “The Audi Dubai showroom sets a new benchmark for automotive excellence in the region, reflecting the highest standards of innovation, luxury, and customer experience. As the first of its kind in the Middle East, this flagship location marks a significant milestone in Audi’s journey of evolution, grounded in progress, shaped by advanced technology, and designed entirely with our customers in mind. We are especially honoured to have welcomed members of Audi AG’s executive management to our showroom for this momentous occasion, underscoring the strength of our partnership and the importance of Dubai in Audi’s global strategy.”

The new Dubai showroom underscores Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles’ continued commitment to reshaping automotive retail in the region, uniting the brand’s legacy with its forward-looking vision, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a significant global centre for automotive innovation and premium customer experience.

