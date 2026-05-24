The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) - Medical University of Bahrain and Vatel Bahrain signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen collaboration in education, research and professional development, marking a strategic partnership between the healthcare and hospitality education sectors in Bahrain.

The agreement signing was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, Ms Fatema Frutan, Director of Studies at Vatel Bahrain, Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, Professor Alfred Nicholson, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Head of School of Medicine and Mr Gary Brady, Head of Human Resources.

In support of the national ambition to promote healthier lifestyles, as well as interdisciplinary and cross-sectoral intervention in line with the WHO Healthy Cities Programme, the partnership reflects a growing recognition of the relationship between nutrition, wellbeing and patient-centred care. Students from both institutions will gain practical exposure to the links between diet and health, enabling them to apply this understanding in both clinical and hospitality environments.

Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, stated: “This partnership represents an important step in expanding interdisciplinary learning opportunities for our students. By working closely with Vatel Bahrain, we can provide practical educational experiences that deepen understanding of nutrition and health and wellbeing while exposing our students to broader perspectives and transferable skills that will strengthen their future professional practice.”

His Excellency Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, commented: “Healthcare and hospitality are both people-centred industries that rely on interpersonal skills, resilience and service excellence. The exchange programme with RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is expected to enrich the educational experience of students at both institutions and contribute to the development of competent graduates with a more global outlook and practical understanding of nutrition and wellbeing.”

The agreement establishes a framework for structured student exchange and joint academic initiatives, where students learn from one another through meaningful academic and practical sessions across varied environments. The collaboration will also introduce a two-way student exchange integrated into the RCSI Medical University of Bahrain’s Student Choice Module for Year 1 students, providing early interdisciplinary exposure and enriching students’ academic and cultural learning experiences. Academic teams from both institutions will collaborate on lectures, symposia, research activities and experiential learning opportunities that connect healthcare, nutrition and hospitality education.

Through this agreement, RCSI Medical University of Bahrain and Vatel Bahrain reaffirm their leadership in interdisciplinary education, further strengthening Bahrain’s position as a regional hub for international higher education partnerships that support innovation, workforce readiness and cross-sector collaboration.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine, Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education, research and community engagement to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rcsi.com/bahrain

About Vatel Hotel and Tourism Business School:

Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 50+ campuses across 30+ countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 50,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 11th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for five consecutive years.