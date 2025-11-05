London, United Kingdom-The Royal Commission for Makkah City & Holy Sites (RCMC) has signed a strategic agreement with Almosafer, part of Seera Group, to strengthen the tourism ecosystem in Makkah and enhance the overall pilgrim and visitor journey.

Through this collaboration, Almosafer will work closely with RCMC to showcase Makkah’s unique cultural and spiritual heritage while introducing innovative, technology-enabled services designed to deliver a seamless, world-class experience for visitors from within Saudi Arabia and around the world.

The partnership leverages Almosafer’s integrated travel services platform and diverse portfolio of brands to curate enriching experiences for Makkah’s millions of annual visitors. This includes:

● Mawasim, Almosafer’s Hajj & Umrah tour operator, which will enhance religious travel services and pilgrim facilitation.

● Discover Saudi, its destination management company, which will design and promote Umrah+ itineraries that combine spiritual rituals with cultural, historical, and leisure experiences in Makkah.

By integrating Almosafer’s market expertise, digital technologies, and global marketing capabilities with RCMC’s vision for destination development, the agreement aims to introduce authentic yet elevated experiences that align with international standards while respecting the sanctity of Makkah.

Khalid Kurdi, GM-DMO said: "This agreement with Almosafer reflects our commitment to developing Makkah’s tourism offering in a way that protects its sacred identity while embracing excellence in visitor experience. Together, we will deliver services that are authentic, innovative, and deeply respectful of the city’s spiritual significance."

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Almosafer (Part of Seera Group), added: “We are honoured to partner with the Royal Commission for Makkah City & Holy Sites. Makkah holds global spiritual significance, and through this collaboration, we aim to design integrated solutions and signature experiences that meet the highest international tourism standards while honouring the essence of the pilgrim journey.”

This strategic agreement underscores Almosafer’s role as a key enabler in Saudi Arabia’s tourism transformation, reinforcing its contribution to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030ambitions and RCMC’s mandate to position Makkah as a leading global religious destination.

Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers from, to & within Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond,

while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Through its portfolio of businesses, Almosafer caters to every vertical across the travel & tourism ecosystem. A holistic travel platform built on the foundation of data, technology, and scalability, we serve all travel sectors from consumer to corporate & government, while enabling inbound tourism for leisure and religious travel. Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

• Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omni-channel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

• Almosafer Business caters to corporate & government entities with travel management solutions

• Almosafer Activities, the first-ever holistic tours and activities marketplace for the Saudi market, offering things to do across the Kingdom for travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

• Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specializing in inbound travel, tour operations, MICE services and online distribution.

• Mawasim is a Hajj & Umrah tour operator, offering high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

