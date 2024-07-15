Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, witnessed the signing of a partnership agreement between Umm Al Quwain Properties and Sobha Realty to launch a luxury real estate project on Al Siniya Island, Umm Al Quwain.

The agreement was signed at Al Diwan Al Amiri by Sheikh Mansour bin Ibrahim Al Mualla, Managing Director, on behalf of Umm Al Quwain Properties, and PNC Menon, Chairman and Founder of Sobha Group.

Al Siniya Island project will offer residents an array of unique amenities, such as a family golf course, floating pavilion, event halls, helix bridge, light and water show, white sand beaches, mangrove and tide trail, fiesta square, community centre, eco park and a play zone, among others.

The project further offers private waterfront neighbourhood, a peaceful community living, designated zones for non-motorised and motorised water vehicles, in sum ultra-luxury living experience amidst nature and eco-friendly amenities.

Furthermore, the development of the project will prioritise the preservation of natural wildlife and archaeological sites. The island boasts strong biodiversity with varied flora and fauna, dense mangroves and a healthy wildlife and sea-life, that can offer a unique living experience amidst nature for the residents.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla reiterated Umm Al Quwain government’s dedication to fostering sustainable developments that enables to preserve natural heritage while promoting ubiquitous growth. His Highness noted that this collaboration between Umm Al Quwain government and Sobha Realty to develop Siniya Island exemplifies the government’s efforts and vision to integrate modern amenities into Umm Al Quwain’s pristine natural environment.

His Highness, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, explained that Al Siniya Island will not only provide residents with a luxurious and tranquil lifestyle but also highlight Al Siniya Island’s rich biodiversity and historical significance. We look forward to the completion of this seminal project, which is poised to enhance the prosperity of our community.

In turn, PNC Menon, Chairman and Founder of Sobha Group said: “For us at Sobha Realty, developing a project of this magnitude marks a remarkable milestone in our journey, highlighting our steadfast dedication to innovation, sustainability and luxury.”

“By collaborating with the Umm Al Quwain government, we seek to transform this natural sanctuary into an uber-luxe destination offering an unparalleled living experience. Our goal is to develop Sobha Siniya Island as a testament to the seamless blend of modern luxury with the island’s rich biodiversity and historical heritage. We are honoured to collaborate with Umm Al Quwain government on this luxury project,” he added.

PNC Menon also expressed his deepest gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, for his unwavering support and confidence in Sobha Realty’s capabilities to manage and develop this significant project, while underlining its importance in redefining standards in the luxury real estate market while promising a distinctive and serene lifestyle for its residents.

Ravi Menon, Co-chairman of Sobha Group said: “We are thrilled to unveil our latest project, Sobha Siniya Island, which is poised to offer residents a unique lifestyle amidst the natural beauty of Umm Al Quwain. The project will combine luxury living with the peaceful environment of the island, surrounded by tranquil blue waters of the Arabian Gulf, and lush, non-polluted landscapes. Siniya Island presents an exceptional opportunity for residents to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with modern amenities and efficient solutions. Sobha Siniya Island is a testament to Sobha Realty’s commitment towards innovation and sustainable development that preserves and nurtures the local habitat”.

Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, said: “It is a pleasure to launch our new development on Sinaya Island, which will be our first venture outside Dubai. The project will be a testament to Sobha Realty’s commitment to luxury, innovation and sustainability. We are not just seeking to offer a new residential area, but also provide an integrated modern lifestyle set amid nature and history of the island. It is our belief that Sobha Siniya Island will set a new industry benchmark in the luxury real estate segment of the UAE through its combination of a peaceful environment, luxury and environmental responsibility. Sobha Realty strives to offer living spaces that exceed the expectations of our customers, while ensuring the preservation of the environment and rich heritage of the island.”

Located minutes away from Al Marjan Island, the project will offer seamless connectivity through a motorable causeway bridge. It will also facilitate accessibility through marine travel along the coast of the Arabian Gulf. The project’s strategic position in proximity to key locations increases its appeal as a regional destination. The new development will leverage an eco-friendly approach, combining the serenity of water with the beauty of nature, all the while prioritising the preservation of the island’s eco-habitat. The island offers the right balance between nature, leisure and luxury through its lagoons, marinas and dedicated zones for non-motorised and motorised water vehicles.

Al Siniya Island serves as an ideal location to escape from the busy city life. It is surrounded by gentle, warm blue waters of the Arabian Gulf, and offers private waterfront neighbourhoods, lush mangroves, seagrass beds and mesmerising beaches. Envisioned as ‘Pearl of the Gulf’, the island is home to mudflats, saltmarshes, natural rock edges, along with archaeological sites, including a sixth century monastery and stone circles. The island showcases Umm Al Quwain’s rich heritage as the oldest pearl town in the Arabian Gulf.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com