The US$10 billion investment in the project will manufacture electrical vehicles and smart vertical aircraft – including flying taxis – among other smart industrial products that will change the UAE economy in the coming years

Rana Group starts construction of 150 large industries in Ras Al Khaimah that will attract US$10 billion investment and create 4,000 employments;

The 150 industries are expected to generate US$5-6 billion annual turnover;

These industries are expected to manufacture industrial products including electrical vehicles and vertical flying aircraft – or flying taxis – that will be made in the UAE;

These will boost the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the UAE’s US$483 billion GDP.

Dubai; UAE: ​​​India’s Rana Group has launched Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub that will see the development of 150 large industries at Al Ghail Indudtrial Area in Ras Al Khaimah in the next five years. The groundbreaking ceremony that marks the beginning of the construction of the project has taken place recently, marking a new era by transforming the UAE’s import-dependent economy to an export-orient one.

Once commissioned, these manufacturing units will collectively generate a combined sales turnover of up to US$6 billion (Dh22 billion) that will boost the industrial output of the UAE, increase exports and help the 2nd largest Arab economy to become more self-reliant and sustainable.

The development if the new industrial belt is in line with the UAE Government’s vision to increase the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the UAE’s US$483 billion Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub will be a state-of-the-art facility spanning 15 million square feet with an expansive total construction area of approximately 25 million square feet. The hub will support over 150 industries, focusing on pioneering technologies such as electric and hydrogen vehicle production, renewable energy, eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Through this innovative Hub, the company aims to create a sustainable and technologically advanced ecosystem, seamlessly integrating industrial, residential, and commercial spaces. It will house a wide range of facilities, including hospitals, medical colleges, shopping complexes, hypermarkets, warehouses, office spaces, community centres, banks, and financial institutions.

The mixed-use development will span 335 acres and is expected to attract approximately US$10 billion in investment. Once operational, it will contribute an estimated US$5–6 billion to the UAE’s GDP and generate around 4,000 jobs in Ras Al Khaimah.

We are thrilled to commence the execution of the Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub. This project will stand at the forefront of the green energy revolution, significantly contributing to the UAE’s net-zero ambitions while fostering a self-sustainable future. Our goal is to set new benchmarks in sustainable industrialization—driving innovation and supporting the global transition to cleaner energy solutions,” Dr. Darshan Rana, Chairman and Managing Director of Erisha E Mobility, said.

Of the 150 industries, we will own and manage more than half of them, as we have invested our hard-earned resources in creating Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub. Some of the manufacturing units will go into production in about a year’s time while we expect to complete the project in the next five years.”

Rana Group had earlier appointed Capital Engineering Design and Engineering Consultants for industrial design and consultancy of the project while GHV Infra was appointed as the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contractor for the project.

N3XUS has been appointed Consultant for Environment, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) as well as Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Compliance while AINS Group has been hired as Architects and Professional Management Consultants (PMC). The collaboration is set to pave the way for the operational expansion of the Group’s EV subsidiary — Erisha E Mobility — in the Middle East and Africa, while strengthening its existing business in India.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub was performed in the traditional way of in the presence of the Chief Guest Mr. Yaser Al Ahmed and other officials of Rana Group.

With its world-class infrastructure and pro-business environment, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) offers the ideal platform for Erisha E Mobility’s global expansion, ensuring that the Hub will become a catalyst for progress in the UAE and beyond. The Rana Group remains committed to driving sustainability, innovation, and economic growth.

About Rana Group

The history and excellence of Rana Group goes back to 2008, when the techno commercial professionals founded it, as a construction company dealing in Infrastructure and trading activities and other wide range of services & products.

Rana Group provides engineering and construction solutions to the civil construction, power sector, water and sewerage, utilities, oil and gas industry, and other civil infrastructure service on one hand and agricultural equipment, transport vehicles, defense, and other allied products. Group companies are exclusive partners of various foreign OEMs and global companies for their Indian businesses.

Rana group has a strong network worldwide that has made the group as a global partner for many large organisations. The Rana Group believes and follows the philosophy of ―providing the best and selected solution to the needs of its customers and to forge strategic partnership with the leaders and innovators in the respective fields.

Rana Group strongly believes in growth through partnership / Joint ventures, which is visible in its relationships in the form of number of Joint Ventures that have been formed with elites of the world’s premier enterprises, experts in their areas of work. These JVs, together, form the foundation and propeller of Rana Group in being one of India’s larger turnkey engineering service providers.

Media Contacts:

Muhammad Yusuf

Pan Asian Media

541A, Office Tower, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

m.yusuf@panasian1.com