Dubai, UAE: Union Coop, the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, announced that it has allocated about AED 185 Million to reduce the prices of more than 30, 000 basic food and consumer goods during the holy month of Ramadan, to launch economic initiatives with economic and social returns within the market of the Emirate of Dubai in particular and the market of the UAE in general, and with the aim of stimulating all competitors in the emirate and the country to compete in reducing the prices of these products, which will have a positive impact on the consumer in this blessed month.

This came during the annual press conference organized by Union Coop to announce its preparations for the blessed month of Ramadan, in the presence of H.E. Khalid Humaid Bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop, several Division and Department Directors, Managers and employees of the Union Coop, and media representative.

Union Coop’s CEO Al Falasi said: - “We are always pleased to be the main element in maintaining the prices of consumer goods in the holy month of Ramadan by conducting promotional campaigns, revealing that the cooperative has allocated an amount of AED 185 Million from the cooperative’s profits for the holy month of Ramadan campaign to reduce the prices of 30,000 food and consumer goods, from which the cooperative will allocate a large number of products to be sold at wholesale prices.

He added that the campaign will be available in all branches and commercial centers belonging to the cooperative and spread throughout the Emirate of Dubai, which accounts to 23 branches and 4 commercial centers, noting that these campaigns will be launched from March 13 to May 3, 2022, i.e. for 52 days, with different and distinct offers and discounts, as it is in line with the basic objectives of the cooperative represented in creating a distinct consumer market through its prices, services and quality compared to the surrounding areas.

And he indicated that this campaign is considered the largest discount campaign in 2022, as it includes 6 promotional campaigns in which the percentages of discounts in this major campaign will reach 75%, noting that the Ramadan campaign is compatible with the promotional campaigns and offers that the cooperative launches throughout the year, but it is exceptional to reduce the burden on consumers, pointing out that the cooperative will be keen to provide the goods included in the offers in large quantities, with high quality and competitive prices, as the promotions include food and basic consumer goods, including rice, meat, poultry, canned food, fruits and vegetables, special Ramadan products and other products and other goods.

Al Falasi pointed out that the Ramadan campaign for this year includes several products, taking into account the cultural and population diversity in the country. The blessed month of Ramadan is to meet the needs of the community, using its capital to ensure the availability of goods, which distinguishes it from other retailers, hereby calling on shoppers to take advantage of these promotions.

He stressed that all these discounts in the Union Coop will not affect the quality standards and specifications of the products and commodities covered in the campaign, as the cooperative considers that one of its most important pillars is not compromising the quality against price or discounted prices.

He added that the cooperative will provide the delivery feature for purchases and orders made through its Smart Online Store (App) and the Web-store per the procedures and requirements it follows to deliver orders, to provide all means of convenience for shoppers, provide them with a unique shopping experience and enjoy shopping at any time they deem fit and as a plan to reduce congestion during the holy month of Ramadan, as the smart online store (App) and the web-store, provides up to 40,000 products available to order “online” at any time.