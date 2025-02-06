Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based retailer, ‘Union Coop’ has launched its 2025 Ramadan campaign in line with the UAE’s “Year of the Community” initiative under the slogan “Hand in Hand, announced by H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. The signature campaign includes discounts of up to 60% on more than 5,000 food and non-food products to provide affordable shopping options and support consumers during the holy month.

The announcement was made at a press conference, held at the Union Coop headquarters in Al Warqa City Mall, attended by the CEO Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, Her Excellency Safia Hashim Al Safi - Assistant Undersecretary for Commercial Control and Governance at MoE, as well as media representatives.

Mr. Al Hashemi emphasized that the Ramadan campaign aligns with the "Year of the Community" and is designed to support various social groups by offering discounts on essential consumer goods for Ramadan. The campaign includes over 5,000 carefully selected products, covering essential food items and non-food products required by individuals and families during the holy month. These offers will be available across all Union Coop branches in Dubai, as well as through its website and online store.

The campaign will feature 12 promotions offering competitively priced products to ease financial burdens on families during Ramadan. It will also continue the price stabilization initiative, keeping costs ‘locked’ on over 200 essential items, including rice, meat, poultry, canned foods, and other high-demand Ramadan items

Union Coop is also supporting local agriculture by partnering with more than 42 UAE farms to supply fresh and organic produce. This initiative aligns with sustainability goals and ensures high-quality, fresh products for shoppers throughout Ramadan.

Additionally, Al Hashemi highlighted Union Coop’s commitment to Emiratization by providing job opportunities and training programs for UAE nationals. The company has also enhanced its delivery services via its Online Store and Smart app, offering fast and efficient home delivery to meet increased demand during Ramadan.