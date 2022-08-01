Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) welcomed Falcons.AI, an American company which provides software programmes and consultation services driven by artificial intelligence (AI).



With pre-existing business-to-business and business-to-government products in its portfolio, Falcons.AI aims to leverage artificial intelligence for creating solutions to technological issues faced by businesses as well as end users. Falcons.AI’s notable applications include PreciseAG, which provides insights on poultry health, and DocNovus, which allows users to interact with their business documents and get relevant responses, as if they were speaking to an expert.



“We aim to improve the speed, precision and effectiveness of machines and human efforts to create entirely new capabilities. Our projects help global companies reimagine the possibilities to enhance their existing processes and add new abilities through innovation with artificial intelligence,” said Michael J. Stattelman, founder of Falcons.AI.



“We are excited to have welcomed Falcons.AI to the RAKEZ business community. There is a great potential for agile solutions offered by artificial intelligence and virtual reality companies in the UAE. Our government recognises technological innovation as a cornerstone of social and economic development, and therefore, encourages such progressive ventures. Therefore, RAKEZ provides opportunities for tech-based startups and SMEs to collaborate and grow in a nurturing ecosystem,” said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ.



The founding and executing team of Falcons.AI relocated from the USA to Ras Al Khaimah last year to study the feasibility of their products in the UAE market. Michael added, “We felt that the team at RAKEZ valued what we do and wanted to help us succeed. They made the journey of setting up our enterprise quite convenient with their streamlined processes. More importantly, RAKEZ helped us connect with other companies in the RAKEZ community, opening up avenues for collaboration. Such support means a lot for a foreign startup like ours.”



Falcons.AI’s setup in UAE is a part of its global expansions plans. Currently, they intend to test their latest technologies in the region. Among these products, is an emotion detection application which is being developed in collaboration with AI companies in France and Egypt.



For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 15,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About Falcons.AI

Falcons.AI is a groundbreaking technology company based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE providing Artificial Intelligence-based solutions to businesses and governments to improve the speed, precision and effectiveness of human efforts. The team is passionate about using AI to improve the ways things get done.

Falcons.AI offers organisations AI products that are great not only for the organisations themselves, but also the users and end consumers. All the products are built to be simple, fast and incredibly easy-to-use.

Falcons.AI’s consulting practice helps organisations reimagine the possibilities to enhance their existing processes and add new capabilities through innovation with AI.

