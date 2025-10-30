Ras Al Khaimah: A high-level delegation from Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), led by Group CEO Ramy Jallad, concluded a successful investment roadshow in Munich, Germany. The visit aimed at deepening economic ties, expanding partnerships, and positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a strategic business destination for European companies.

The roadshow highlighted the growing synergy between Germany’s industrial strength and the UAE’s dynamic investment climate, with a focus on engaging Bavaria’s globally recognised engineering, technology, and advanced manufacturing companies.

During the visit, the RAKEZ delegation met with a diverse network of potential investors, industrial leaders, and strategic partners across Munich and the wider Bavarian region – regarded as Germany’s manufacturing and innovation hub. They provided a comprehensive overview of the economic zone’s value proposition, with a focus on investor-friendly regulations, cost-competitive industrial zones, streamlined set-up processes, and bespoke VIP investor services.

Additionally, RAKEZ hosted an exclusive VIP dinner for industry stakeholders, creating a direct platform for dialogue on cross-border business expansion, supply chain integration, and access to new markets through Ras Al Khaimah, enabling faster market entry, easier cross-border distribution, and greater cost-efficiency for manufacturers and exporters operating from RAKEZ.

These engagements also showcased how strategic trade frameworks, such as the UAE–India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, the Middle East-India-Europe Economic Corridor, and the Greater Arab Free Trade Agreement, are positioning Ras Al Khaimah as an increasingly vital gateway that connects Europe to high-growth markets across the GCC and wider Arab region.

Commenting on the visit, Jallad said: “Germany is home to some of the world’s most advanced industrial ecosystems, and Bavarian companies in particular have a strong legacy of innovation and global competitiveness. Our meetings in Munich reaffirmed the growing appetite among German investors to use Ras Al Khaimah as a strategic base for accessing high-growth markets across the Middle East and Asia. With our investor-friendly framework, personalised support services, and integrated infrastructure, RAKEZ is ideally positioned to enable their long-term expansion.”

The Munich Roadshow marks a significant step in RAKEZ’s broader strategy to welcome high-value foreign investment into Ras Al Khaimah and strengthen partnerships with leading industrial players across Europe.

