Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has been awarded the Gold Award in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the SHRM MENA Awards 2025, a recognition of its sustained commitment to building a responsible, inclusive, and environmentally conscious business ecosystem.

This award highlights RAKEZ’s evolving role beyond being a regional hub for business—it is also a catalyst for meaningful social and environmental change. The organisation has embedded sustainability into its operational DNA, ensuring that industrial growth supports long-term societal and ecological wellbeing.

Over the years, RAKEZ has designed and implemented a wide range of impactful initiatives that support both the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Among these are ongoing environmental clean-up efforts that bring together employees, clients, and community members to preserve marine ecosystems, alongside policy enhancements promoting eco-friendly operations and sustainable industrial practices within its zones.

RAKEZ has also made significant strides in labour welfare, investing in modernised accommodations that improve the quality of life for thousands of workers. These facilities integrate enhanced safety measures and provide access to recreational spaces, setting a new regional benchmark for worker wellbeing.

Alongside these measures, RAKEZ has invested in empowering the next generation of talent and entrepreneurs through education-focused programmes, workshops, and outreach initiatives that strengthen the community’s capacity to thrive in a knowledge-based economy.

Commenting on the achievement, Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said: "Winning the Gold Award in CSR is a proud moment for RAKEZ and a recognition of our integrated sustainability agenda. From reducing carbon footprint across our industrial zones to empowering our community through education and innovation programmes, this award reflects the impact of our initiatives. It also reinforces our commitment to advancing the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals and the global sustainability agenda."

The SHRM STAR Awards celebrate excellence in human resources, corporate responsibility, and sustainability, recognising organisations across the MENA region that have made a tangible impact on their people, communities, and industries.

This milestone further strengthens RAKEZ’s commitment to driving sustainable development in line with the UAE’s national goals and global sustainability agendas.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 35,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.