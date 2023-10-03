Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and Amazon UAE have entered into a strategic collaboration to enable businesses registered within the hub to sell their products to millions of customers across the UAE on Amazon.ae. The initiative is aimed at supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to scale their businesses online, by enabling them to leverage Amazon’s capabilities, tools, services, programs and people to navigate the digital economy.

The collaboration was cemented through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad and Amazon Seller Success Director in MENA Jasmin Frick.

As part of the collaboration, members of the RAKEZ business community will have access to a suite of Amazon’s services including tools for seamless seller registration and onboarding; seller education through on-site training, in-person workshops and live webinars; and support teams to ensure a smooth digital journey.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “With the UAE’s e-commerce industry expected to reach USD 9.2 billion in 2026, SMEs operating in the online space have a huge potential to unlock greater success. In this light, we are thrilled to collaborate with Amazon, to provide the SMEs in our community the opportunity to gain access to Amazon’s array of capabilities to reach new heights.”

RAKEZ is home to over 18,000 companies, with a significant number of SME businesses focused on product sales. Jallad added, “By providing SMEs with the tools to scale up, we anticipate a surge in online sales, innovations, and the strengthening of the UAE’s online retail landscape. This aligns with our ongoing mission to support the SME sector in Ras Al Khaimah and underscores our commitment to bolstering the UAE’s overall non-oil economic diversification.”

Jasmin Frick, Director of Seller Success at Amazon MENA, said, “At Amazon, SMEs are core to our customer-centric mission. Our sellers play a pivotal role in enriching our customers’ experience, offering a wider selection of products and competitive prices. Selling on Amazon.ae offers sellers an opportunity to expand their footprint as they tap into our business model to better serve the millions of customers that visit Amazon every day across the UAE. This is closely aligned with our goal of hosting products from 100,000 businesses, including local SMBs, on Amazon.ae by 2026, in alignment with Dubai's Economic Agenda D33.”

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 18,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

