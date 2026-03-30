Dubai, United Arab Emirate: RAKBANK Elite has been recognized at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2026, receiving two prestigious distinctions:

Middle East’s Best for Premier Banking

UAE’s Best for Premier Banking

The awards recognize institutions that demonstrate excellence in delivering differentiated premier and wealth banking services, strong client focus and sustained business growth.

Over the past year, RAKBANK has continued to strengthen its Elite and Wealth Management proposition, expanding its footprint with dedicated Elite Centres in Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi. These centres combine personalised relationship management with enhanced digital capabilities and a broader range of investment solutions.

Clients benefit from a comprehensive offering that spans global fixed income markets, international fund managers, FX trading, structured products and lending solutions, alongside industry-leading gold and crypto investment capabilities. The proposition is further strengthened by RAKBANK’s Home-in-One mortgage solutions, enabling clients to manage their wealth and lifestyle needs seamlessly.

All of this is delivered through a digital-first experience with a human touch, combining intuitive digital journeys with dedicated Relationship Managers and an expanded network of Elite Centres across Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi, ensuring personalised support when it matters most.

Shehzad Hameed, Managing Director Retail Banking at RAKBANK, said:

“Winning the Euromoney 2026 awards for Best Premier Bank in the UAE and the Middle East is a significant recognition for RAKBANK and underscores the strong momentum across our Elite and Wealth Management propositions. The awards reflect the strength of our differentiated offering, built around bespoke wealth management and investment solutions, best-in-class mortgage capabilities, crypto and alternative investments, and personalised relationship management, all delivered through a seamless omni-channel experience designed to support our clients as their ambitions evolve.

As the affluent segment in the UAE continues to expand, we remain firmly committed to continuously enhancing our Elite and Wealth Management propositions, delivering holistic financial solutions that support our clients’ financial goals while enabling their broader lifestyle and business aspirations.”

About RAKBANK

RAKBANK, also known as the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (P.S.C), is one of the UAE's oldest yet most dynamic banks. Since 1976, RAKBANK has been a market leader, offering a wide range of banking services across the UAE.

We’re a public joint stock company based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, with our head office located in the RAKBANK Building on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The Government of Ras Al Khaimah holds the majority of our shares, which are publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

RAKBANK stands out for its innovation and unwavering commitment to delivering awesome customer experiences. Our transformative digital journey aims to be a 'digital bank with a human touch,' accompanying you during key moments.

With 21 branches and advanced Digital Banking solutions, we offer a wide range of Personal, Wholesale, and Business Banking services. Through our Islamic Banking unit, RAKislamic, we provide Sharia-compliant services to make your banking experience seamless, whether you visit us in person or online.

For more information, please visit www.rakbank.ae or contact the Call Centre on +9714 213 0000. Alternatively, you can connect with us on our social media platforms:

x.com/rakbanklive

Instagram.com/rakbank

tiktok.com/@rakbank

linkedin.com/rakbank

For more information, please contact:

Suzana Saoud

Associate Account Director

Gambit Communications

+97156 7155 470

Suzana@gambit.ae