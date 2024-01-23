Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: In a strategic alliance with Playtomic, the leading Padel app, RAKBANK showcases its commitment to customer well-being. Through an exclusive partnership, RAKBANK offers its cardholders complimentary Premium Memberships to Playtomic, coupled with enticing discounts on court bookings. This initiative ensures that our customers have exclusive access to wellness opportunities in alignment with evolving lifestyle trends.

Playtomic takes the lead as the foremost app and largest aggregator for padel and tennis, boasting 1.7 million users across 1,900+ cities worldwide. In the UAE, with over 90% coverage, Playtomic's network encompasses 450+ padel courts and 170 clubs, making it a significant player in the global sports scene.

Shehzad Hameed, Managing Director of Retail Banking at RAKBANK said: “Our ambition is to diversify our services beyond traditional financial products. Through a strategic alliance with Playtomic, the focus is on delivering unique recreational experiences like padel to customers”. Shehzad’s vision is rooted in enhancing banking services to align with lifestyle preferences, showcasing a commitment to continuous improvement and making banking an experience that extends beyond financial needs.

Luis Escobar, Regional Manager Northern Europe, Middle East & South Africa, Playtomic commented: “With this landmark partnership, we are pleased to have RAKBANK customers join the Playtomic family – the world’s largest and fastest-growing community of racket sport players. Offering access to Playtomic premium membership is an incredible value addition for RAKBANK customers, making their banking experience more comprehensive and appealing. It demonstrates how much RAKBANK cares for its customers' holistic well-being, beyond financial transactions.”

About RAKBANK:

RAKBANK, also known as The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (P.S.C), is one of the UAE’s most dynamic financial institutions. Founded in 1976, it underwent a major transformation in 2001 as it rebranded into RAKBANK and shifted its focus from purely corporate to retail and small business banking. In addition to offering a wide range of Personal Banking services, the Bank increased its lending in the traditional SME, Commercial, and Corporate segment in recent years. The Bank also offers Islamic Banking solutions, via RAKislamic, throughout its branches and its Telephone and Digital Banking channels. RAKBANK is a public joint stock company headquartered in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). For more information, please visit www.rakbank.ae or contact the Call Centre on +9714 213 0000. Alternatively, you can connect with RAKBANK via twitter.com/rakbanklive and facebook.com/rakbank.