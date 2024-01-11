Ras Al Khaimah: RAK Properties PJSC, (ADX: RAKPROP), Ras Al Khaimah’s pioneering publicly listed property developer, announced selling out the first release of Quattro Del Mar, its latest residential waterfront development. The project received remarkable demand from customers looking for iconic architecture in a prime location.

Following the successful sellout, the developer has released the next collection of exceptional residences for sales to local and international buyers. Additional contemporary studios, trendy and stylish one-, two-and three-bedroom apartments, spacious duplexes and garden townhouses are available for purchase January 11th offering an iconic living experience.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, commented on the success: "As predicted Quattro Del Mar has been widely accepted by the market, due to our lifestyle promise which comprise of a sea of luxury amenities offerings, solidifying Mina Al Arab as the most desirable residential addresses in Ras Al Khaimah. We are launching the next collection of residences earlier than anticipated due to buyer demand.”

Ras Al Khaimah’s off-plan sales have witnessed an upsurge since 2023 and its most significant effect is the push towards waterfront luxury apartments.

The interconnected four-tower development host of premium amenities which caters to an array of preferences and hobbies appealing to families, wellness enthusiasts to millennial investors.

Quattro Del Mar forms part of RAK Properties’ broader master plan for Hayat Island, reinforcing Mina Al Arab's position as a community-centric lifestyle destination in line with RAK Vision 2030.

About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Specializing in contemporary and meticulously crafted communities, RAK Properties integrates excellence, innovation, and nature to create enriching lifestyles in alignment with the aspirations of tomorrow’s people.

Its vision for the future, the success and excellence of its developments were recognized as RAK Properties was awarded ‘Developer of the Year’ 2023 by Construction Week Middle East. At the annual Design Middle East Awards 2023, Bayviews Residences won the ‘Best Residential Project’ where the residential development was recognized as the region's best design and architecture.

RAK Properties plays a pivotal role in achieving RAK Vision 2030, focusing on delivering economic, social, and environmental value, all aimed at enhancing lives and places, and contributing to the prosperous narrative of Ras Al Khaimah.

For any media queries, please contact:

Haleima Al Dhanhani

RAK Properties

haleima@rakproperties.ae

Camille Renaudin

Hanover Communications

crenaudin@hanovercomms.com