RAK Properties PJSC, Ras Al Khaimah’s leading property developer, awards Gulf Asia as the main contractor in the development of the second phase of its flagship community Bay Residences. The announcement comes following the completion of piling works.

Located on the prestigious Hayat Island, the beachfront development will include 324 apartments, ranging from studios to three-bedroom units, across two towers. The second phase of the community sold out, highlighting a surge in demand for beachfront properties in the emirate.

Gulf Asia Contracting Company operates across the GCC with active projects in the region. The firm has previously been appointed as the main contractor for several large-scale projects including hotels, residential communities, petrochemical plants, oil refineries and infrastructure-related projects.

Commenting on the awarding, James Marsh, Chief Development Officer of RAK Properties said, “At RAK properties we are dedicated to working with best-in-class partners to realise our vision to deliver exceptional residential communities to the people of Ras Al Khaimah and those wanting to invest in this fast-growing tourism hub. Gulf Asia are a natural partner as they share our commitment to developing the highest quality communities. We look forward to the delivery of this exciting project which will add a new dimension to RAK Properties’ rich portfolio.”

Situated within proximity to the InterContinental Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa and the Anantara Mina Al Arab Resort, Bay Residences will also provide access to a number of top amenities including swimming pools, playgrounds, retail stores, food and beverage outlets, and gyms, in addition to scenic pedestrian paths, parks, and beautifully landscaped open green spaces. The community is also close to Hayat Island’s waterfront promenade, featuring seafront dining, retail outlets and cycling paths.

About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Sagr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties continues this unique ambition through a focused attention to the future as well as meticulous attention to every detail. Distinguished by excellence, contemporary design, and proximity to nature, we create enduring lifestyles in the shape of communities for the people of tomorrow.

We continue to play a pivotal role in modelling the future. As a visionary business, we are driven by a passion for people and setting a greater standard of living. We are progressive in every sense of the word. That's why our name has become synonymous with the emirate's and the country's rapid growth. What sets us apart is our belief that with progression comes responsibility. And that responsibility extends to every aspect of our country's future: people, economy, and nature.

Sustainability, design, and the management of people's expectation is no small feat, but one we have embraced with open arms. This sentiment is reflected in the proven excellence we continue to show in a wide range of projects including mixed-use community developments, strategically placed retail shops, health spas and hotels.

With a sound capital of AED 2 billion, we are a trusted partner for foreign investors looking to launch state-of-the-art projects, including luxurious hotels, resorts, and malls.

