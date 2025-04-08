RAK Properties CEO: “We are committed to delivering long-term shareholder value and engaging with partners who support our ambitious growth targets.”

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE: RAK Properties PJSC (ADX: RAKPROP), Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed property developer, today announced the appointment of Arqaam Securities LLC as the Liquidity Provider for its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Arqaam Securities, a regional financial institution regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), will actively manage liquidity for RAK Properties’ shares by maintaining two-way quotes within a structured mandate, in addition to initiating research coverage on the Company. The agreement is designed to optimize price discovery and narrow bid-ask spreads, ensuring efficient trading. Arqaam Securities’ ownership in RAK Properties will not exceed 5% of total listed shares, in full compliance with ADX and SCA regulations.

The appointment, approved by RAK Properties’ Board of Directors, is a strategic step to enhance market depth and accessibility for institutional and retail investors. With foreign ownership permitted up to 49%, RAK Properties remains committed to fostering an active and liquid trading environment.

Sameh Muhtadi, Chief Executive Officer, RAK Properties, commented:

"Ensuring robust market liquidity is central to our commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value. Partnering with Arqaam Securities, a recognized leader in liquidity provision, aligns with our efforts to enhance trading efficiency and market accessibility for investors. As increasing numbers of institutional and retail investors look not only to the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, but also its major listed entities, it is crucial that we engage with partners who can support our ambitious growth targets. ”

Veselin Tilev, Head of Market Making at Arqaam Securities, stated: "We appreciate the trust placed in us by RAK Properties and look forward to leveraging our expertise to enhance liquidity and optimize market dynamics on ADX. Our dedicated market-making services are designed to support active and efficient trading, reinforcing investor engagement with RAK Properties’ shares."

RAK Properties has set out a clear plan for ambitious growth in 2025. In January it unveiled its masterplan for Mina, the Company’s flagship destination, for which it has a AED 5 billion GDV pipeline to be launched this year. The first two projects within this launch plan, Mirasol and SKAI have been launched to great success in Q1. Alongside this, RAK Properties announced its partnership with Four Seasons to bring a beachfront luxury resort and branded residences to Mina.

About Arqaam Capital

Founded in 2007, Arqaam Capital is a leading institutional financial services firm operating across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Lebanon. Combining global best practices with deep regional expertise, Arqaam provides strategic financial solutions to institutions, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm is recognized for its innovation, market leadership, and award-winning financial products, driving growth across key emerging markets.

For more information, visit www.arqaamcapital.com or contact media@arqaamcapital.com

About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Specialising in contemporary and meticulously crafted communities, RAK Properties integrates excellence, innovation, and nature to create enriching lifestyles in alignment with the aspirations of tomorrow’s people.

RAK Properties plays a pivotal role in achieving RAK Vision 2030, focusing on delivering economic, social, and environmental value, all aimed at enhancing lives and places, and contributing to the prosperous narrative of Ras Al Khaimah.

Awards and recognitions