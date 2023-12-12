Located on Hayat Island, the development will be designed to meet the needs of extended-stay business and leisure travellers.

Dubai: RAK Properties PJSC, (ADX: RAKPROP), Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed property developer announced that it has expanded it’s strategic relationship with IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG®) with the introduction of ‘Staybridge Suites Mina Al Arab’ on Hayat Island.

The 156-key Staybridge Suites Mina Al Arab will offer studio, one and two-bedroom apartments blending contemporary design with spacious layouts. The 14-storey tower will feature a fully equipped fitness center, breakfast and restaurant areas, combining idyllic island style living with the warm and authentic Arabic hospitality. Guests will also have direct beach access as well as benefit from the luxurious offering of the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa, located within walking distance.

IHG has had a successful partnership with RAK Properties since the signing and opening of InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah in 2022. A testament to their collaborative excellence, the hotel is renowned for its luxurious accommodation, world-class dining options and exceptional spa experiences, making it an all-encompassing destination for travelers.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO, RAK Properties, commented: “We are delighted to partner with one of the world’s leading hotel companies, IHG Hotels & Resorts, to open our first Staybridge Suites Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah. We’re witnessing a trend of blended stay, where guests arrive for business but then stay longer for personal travel, and we are plugging the gap for long serviced stay in the emirate. This concept will help us diversify and enhance our hospitality portfolio on Hayat Island, as well as contribute to our food & beverage offering as we look to add considerable additional appeal to our overall hospitality offering on Mina Al Arab.”

According to a report by global network InterNations, Ras Al Khaimah has been ranked world’s fourth best city for expatriates to live and work, based on the high quality of life it offers and job opportunities. With a first-place ranking in the expat essentials index, the report noted that the emirate was easiest for expats to get started, housing being affordable and easy to find. Post the COVID-19 pandemic, hybrid work arrangements have generated strong demand for longer hotel stays, increasing the popularity of cost-effective extended-stay hotels and making them one of the fastest growing segments in hospitality.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts India, Middle East, and Africa, said: “Ras Al Khaimah is a breath of fresh air for domestic and international tourists alike, with its unique blend of natural beauty, history, and adventure. The emirate is known for its remarkable landscapes and is home to the highest mountain range in the UAE — making it the perfect location for an extended stay to relax, hike, wander, explore and more. Recognising RAK’s increasing potential in becoming a leading extended-stay destination, driven by RAK Tourism’s efforts in solidifying the emirates’ position as the region's fastest growing tourist destination, we have introduced Staybridge Suites Hotel Mina Al Arab — which reaffirms our commitment to providing exceptional experiences to our guests. We look forward to warmly welcoming travellers to experience the unmatched hospitality of this hotel and the exceptional beauty of RAK."

The development forms part of RAK Properties’ broader master plan for Hayat Island, with a wide range of stay offerings, as well as luxurious shopping, dining and entertainment facilities to its residents and guests. Staybridge Suites Mina Al Arab will offer a genuine holiday lifestyle experience while providing the conveniences of everyday life, further reinforcing Mina Al Arab’s position as a people-centric lifestyle destination in line with RAK Vision 2030.

Staybridge Suites Mina Al Arab will be the second development undertaken by the two entities, following the opening of the award-winning Intercontinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa in 2022.

Since its inception in 2014, Staybridge Suites® has established itself as IHG's go-to extended-stay hotel brand, catering to both business and leisure travelers seeking the assurance of branded long-term accommodations in the region. Offering residential-style studios and suites with complimentary daily breakfast buffets, light bites, and a thrice-weekly happy hour, the brand prioritizes comfort and connectivity. With the growing demand for extended stays among business travelers and families alike, the brand steadily expanded, currently boasting nine hotels with 1,648 rooms in the Middle East and four more with 558 rooms in the pipeline.

