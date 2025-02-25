Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – RAK Hospitality Holding (RAKHH) is honoured to announce its achievement of the EarthCheck’s 1st Year Silver Certification, a significant milestone that showcases RAKHH’s commitment to sustainability and environmental leadership. Notably, RAKHH accomplished a rare progression by advancing directly from Bronze achievement to Silver certification —reflecting its meticulous approach and commitment to best practices.

This prestigious certification, achieved within just /eight months, recognises the sustainability efforts of RAKHH and its subsidiaries, including RAK National Hotels, RAK Hospitality Logistics, and Stirling Hospitality Advisory. Meanwhile, RAK Leisure and Safarak, having obtained Silver certification last year, successfully renewed their standing this year, further affirming the group’s unified commitment to sustainable operations.

RAKHH is proud to have achieved the category for the Administration Office sector ‘Regional Leader’ in terms of the successes achieved in the categories: ‘Waste Sent To Landfill’, ‘Potable Water Consumed’, and ‘Energy Consumed’, following the verification of the benchmarking data in 2023.

Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAKHH, commented, “This achievement is a testament to our commitment to aligning our business practices with sustainability principles. By advancing directly from Bronze to Silver certification, we are not only enhancing operational efficiencies but also elevating the guest experience across our portfolio. Sustainability is at the heart of our strategy, enabling us to set new benchmarks for environmental responsibility in the hospitality industry, and this milestone inspires us to look ahead as we implement more innovative solutions and strengthen our role as a leader in responsible tourism.”

RAK Hospitality Holding’s achievement reflects its dedication to implementing forward-thinking strategies and fostering a culture of responsibility across all levels of the organisation. By integrating environmental governance and innovative sustainability initiatives, RAKHH continues to set a benchmark for the hospitality industry in the UAE and the region.

About RAKHH:

Established in 2014, RAK Hospitality Holding (“RAKHH”) is the leading hospitality group in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, with a unique and diverse portfolio that includes hotels and residences, leisure and entertainment, restaurants, employee accommodation and logistics, travel and tourism, as well as asset management and advisory services across the Middle East region.

