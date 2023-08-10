The 12-week challenge invites participants from across the UAE to register and make a positive change in diabetes management

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Following the resounding success of last year's RAK Diabetes Challenge, which demonstrated the potential of lifestyle modifications in remitting diabetes; RAK Hospital is delighted to introduce the highly anticipated RAK Diabetes Challenge 2023. Through this transformative 3-month-long community initiative launched in collaboration with MOHAP- RAK (Ministry of Health and Prevention- Ras Al Khaimah), RAK Hospital aims to foster, guide, and empower the community in embracing crucial lifestyle changes, particularly emphasizing the significance of dietary adjustments and regular exercise in effectively managing and even reversing diabetes.

The registration for this impactful contest commences on 14th August and will be open for 6 days until 20th August 2023. Culminating on World Diabetes Day, 14th November 2023, the challenge expects over 5000 participants from across the UAE, with contestants competing in three categories: Physical, Virtual, and Corporate.

Commending the unquestionable impact of the 2022 Diabetes Challenge, which saw active participation from over 5000 individuals across various Emirates united against diabetes, Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital, expressed, “The remarkable outcome of the challenge revealed that nearly 100% of the participants who completed it experienced a significant reduction in their HbA1C levels. They transitioned from a diabetic status (7.49%) to a non-diabetic state (5.07%). Through this campaign, we once again aim to empower individuals on their journey to improved health by imparting essential knowledge and awareness regarding healthy lifestyle practices.”

The burden of diabetes looms heavily on the nation, society, and our future. It's a change that needs immediate action. It is crucial for people to recognize that solely relying on medication without embracing lifestyle adjustments is an inadequate response to this life-threatening ailment. Our campaign is meticulously crafted to enlighten people about the complexities of this condition, guiding them towards reduced reliance on medication through the dissemination of accurate information and advocating a healthier lifestyle.

Dr. Siddiqui underlines the transformative potential of this challenge, noting that lifestyle modifications can effectively prevent individuals in the pre-diabetic phase from advancing to full-blown diabetes. By offering tailored diabetes management plans, personalized advice on nutrition, physical fitness, sleep, stress management, and judicious medicine usage, we empower participants to take control of their health and well-being.

Diabetes poses a significant global challenge, often arising from family history, unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, and lack of physical activity. With the UAE ranking 15th in the global diabetic index, approximately 19% of adults classified as diabetic, and an additional 15-20% being pre-diabetic, the need for effective diabetes management initiatives is paramount.

Exclusively designed for individuals with an HbA1C level of 5.7 and above, the RAK Diabetes Challenge 2023 provides a platform for participants to embark on a transformative journey towards better health.

Prof. Adrian Kennedy, Chief Wellness Officer, Arabian Wellness and Lifestyle Management, RAK Hospital's wellness arm, shares the objectives behind the initiative: "Our goal for the RAK Diabetes Challenge 2023 is to enhance the quality of life for individuals, communities, and society by championing the national agenda of quality health and healthcare.

Additionally, we aim to provide the community with RAK Hospital's comprehensive, one-stop, Illness to Wellness programs, offering the necessary information and education for effective medical and lifestyle management of diabetes by experts, including Endocrinologists, Diabetologists, Physicians, and Lifestyle specialists."

Regardless of their HbA1C levels, all participants will receive valuable health tips and have the opportunity to participate in weekly webinars focusing on diabetes management.

The RAK Diabetes Challenge 2023 offers a transformative journey towards a healthier future. Interested candidates can register on www.rakdiabeteschallenge.com and take the first step towards better health and well-being.

Registration for the Challenge opens on 14th August, & is free for all participants across the UAE. Those who prefer walk-in registration can do so at RAK Hospital tent facility at the hospital in Ras Al Khaimah which will be available for registrations from 18th to 20th August, between 9 am to 5 pm.

Exciting Cash Prizes Await:

The Physical Category winners (top 3 male and top 3 female) will receive cash prizes as follows:

Winner (Male & Female): AED 5000

2nd Prize (Male & Female): AED 3000

3rd Prize (Male & Female): AED 2000

Virtual Category winners (top 3 male and top 3 female) will get complimentary RAK Hospital Swiss Health Check vouchers & other prizes, including staycations in 5-star properties and gym memberships, among other exciting rewards. The Top 10, Male & Female participants will also be rewarded with attractive prizes whereas the winning Corporate Team will receive the prestigious champions trophy.

Participants' BMI, HbA1C levels, and health & lifestyle scores will be evaluated at the beginning and end of the challenge to determine the winners based on the most improved BMI, the most significant reduction in HbA1C, and increased health & lifestyle scores.

