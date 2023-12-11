Introduces a new category for schools to participate as teams alongside the existing Physical, Virtual, and Corporate categories

UAE, ranked fifth in the global obesity index, 40% of 11 to 16-year-olds and 40% of adults classified as overweight or obese

Cash prizes: Up to AED 300 per Kilogram for top Male and Female winners, second and third position achievers to get AED 200 and AED 100 for per Kg loss

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – Join the movement - Lose Big to Win Big! RAK Hospital, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention Ras Al Khaimah, announces the 4th edition of the RAK Biggest Weight Loser Challenge 2024 (RBWLC 24). As the nation’s foremost campaign raising awareness about the epidemic of obesity and related complications, this 12-week community initiative will commence on 16th December and culminate on 4th March, World Obesity Day, with an awards ceremony on March 6. The registrations for the challenge are open now though the competition website http://www.rakweightlosschallenge.com

In the last edition of the challenge, 99% of the participants had a BMI of above 30 and were categorized as obese. Major comorbidities recorded amongst the participants included High Blood Pressure at 18%, Diabetes at 15%, and Arthritis at 11%.

The challenge retains its three categories: Physical, Virtual, and Corporate, and introduces a groundbreaking fourth category tailored for school children and staff. This new addition encourages school teams to join the challenge, fostering healthy competition among schools. Cash prizes await the most significant weight loss achievers in the Physical category, with AED 300, AED 200, and AED 100 per kilogram of weight loss for the top three male and female participants.

In the Virtual category, participants have the opportunity to win enticing rewards, including complimentary staycations, health and holiday packages, dining vouchers, gym memberships, and more. Special recognition and prizes are also reserved for individuals achieving the highest percentage of weight loss in both the Physical and Virtual categories. Corporate and school teams wining the maximum amount of weight collectively will be the winners in their categories.

Globally, the challenge of obesity and being overweight significantly contributes to various metabolic diseases. In the UAE, ranked fifth in the global obesity index, 40% of 11 to 16-year-olds and 40% of adults are classified as overweight or obese. RBWLC 24 is dedicated to addressing this challenge and increasing awareness about associated health risks.

"RAK Hospital's Annual Weight Loss Challenge stands as a beacon of health consciousness, evolving into the country's premier initiative," remarked Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital. "Our commitment to fostering awareness and education about obesity and its complications has grown stronger with each edition. This year's pioneering inclusion of schools as teams is a deliberate move to inspire and create role models for children, laying a foundation for a healthier future.

Childhood obesity, reaching epidemic levels globally, poses a significant threat to both physical and psychological well-being. The impact extends into adulthood, increasing the likelihood of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions at an early age. Recognizing that obesity is preventable and reversible through healthy eating and regular exercise, this challenge is a rallying call for individuals to embrace and adopt healthier lifestyles. By encouraging this transformative journey, we aspire to make a lasting impact on the health and well-being of our community."

Speaking on the announcement, Prof. Adrian Kennedy, Chief Wellness Officer, Arabian Wellness & Lifestyle Management, wellness division of RAK Hospital said, “The objectives of RBWLC 24 extend beyond the competition itself. The initiative aims to improve the quality of life by aligning with national health agendas, implementing comprehensive lifestyle medicine and chronic disease management programs, and providing a holistic health solution from illness to wellness. Additionally, RBWLC 24 seeks to support the community with essential information and education for effective weight management.

He also highlighted that catering to various participation preferences, whether through the Physical, Virtual, or Corporate Teams Challenge categories, or the new School Teams Challenge, the initiative aims to engage and motivate individuals on their transformative journey to a healthier life.

Prepare for the transformative journey! Weigh-ins for the Physical Category participants are scheduled for 16th and 17th December 2023 at RAK Hospital. Virtual participants can weigh in at their local clinic, and Corporate Teams and Schools can register as teams to embark on this health-focused adventure.

For registrations and to learn more about the challenge, rules, and regulations, visit

http://www.rakweightlosschallenge.com