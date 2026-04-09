Rahber Global, a Dubai-based mobility infrastructure and consular services company, has established its flagship visa facilitation and application support center in Kabul, Afghanistan - the first international-standard facility of its kind in the country.

The center is scheduled for formal inauguration on April 25, 2026, at a grand ceremony in Kabul.

Developed in response to evolving regional dynamics and the ongoing humanitarian context, the initiative is designed to provide a secure, structured, and professionally managed environment for diplomatic missions and individuals seeking legitimate international mobility.

The Rahber Centre enables embassies to operate through a compliant and controlled platform, supporting visa application intake across medical, educational, business, and family reunification categories. All processes are aligned strictly with the requirements of respective diplomatic missions and relevant authorities.

Rahber Global emphasized that it operates as a neutral infrastructure provider. The company does not issue visas and has no role in sovereign decision-making, policy formulation, or approvals.

The Kabul facility has been developed in line with international operating standards and includes dedicated processing zones, biometric capabilities, secure data handling systems, and premium lounge designed to enhance applicant experience while maintaining operational integrity.

At a time when institutional engagement in Afghanistan remains limited, the initiative reflects a structured approach to enabling lawful mobility through regulated and transparent systems.

H.E. Rashid Khalaf Al Habtoor, Chairman of Rahber Global, stated:

“Rahber Global is committed to enabling lawful and orderly movement in complex environments. Our presence in Kabul reflects a long-term commitment to building transparent, compliant, and structured service infrastructure for governments, diplomatic missions, and communities.”

“From our base in Dubai, we are extending internationally aligned operational standards into regions where such systems are critically needed, ensuring efficiency, accountability, and sustainability.”

Rahber Global continues to focus on developing mobility infrastructure across underserved and complex markets to improve access, administrative efficiency, and service delivery standards.

Further updates will be shared through official channels.