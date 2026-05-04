Sharjah: Rafid Automotive Solutions continues to develop an integrated ecosystem of vehicle services in the Emirate of Sharjah by delivering advanced operational and digital solutions that address the needs of both individuals and institutions. These services include accident management, roadside assistance, and vehicle inspection and maintenance, within a comprehensive service model that enhances sector efficiency and elevates the customer experience.

Rafid relies on a unified digital platform, including its mobile application, which enables customers to seamlessly access and complete a wide range of services quickly and efficiently, around the clock, within an integrated digital experience that reinforces innovation and enhances quality of life.

Ahmed Al Musharrekh, Managing Director - Rafid Automotive Solutions, said: “At Rafid, we are committed to developing an integrated digital ecosystem that redefines the vehicle services experience by leveraging the latest digital technologies and delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of both individuals and the business sector. These services represent a significant step forward in empowering customers to complete their transactions efficiently and with ease, while reducing time and effort and enhancing overall quality of life.”

He added: “We continue to invest in innovation and digital transformation in ways that enhance service readiness, support business continuity, and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading model in delivering digital and sustainable services.”

Rafid provides advanced institutional solutions, including on-site vehicle inspection services without the need to transport vehicles. These cover commercial vehicle registration, heavy vehicle renewal and registration, and export inspections, contributing to reduced operational downtime and improved efficiency.

The company also offers digital maintenance management solutions that allow customers to book appointments and pre-diagnose faults, enhancing vehicle readiness and streamlining operational workflows. In addition, its roadside assistance services ensure business continuity and minimise disruption.

Through its mobile application, Rafid provides a comprehensive range of digital services, including roadside assistance such as towing, battery charging, tyre replacement, and recovery of stuck vehicles.

The app also enables users to report minor traffic accidents through simple and fast procedures, covering accidents between two parties or against an unknown party, as well as reports related to flying debris and fuel pipe disconnection. The platform utilises artificial intelligence technologies for automatic data entry, helping to accelerate procedures and reduce human error.

In the field of vehicle inspection, Rafid enables remote inspection services without the need to visit testing centres, including export inspections, repair and bodywork inspections, and renewal inspections. It also offers a vehicle collection and return service for renewal inspections, providing a convenient experience that saves time and effort.

Inspection services are available for vehicles registered in the Emirate of Sharjah. For remote renewal inspections, the vehicle must not exceed eight years of age, and no more than 18 months should have passed since its last inspection.

Rafid’s digital solutions empower customers to complete services independently while reducing time and cost, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing the overall user experience through flexible and integrated services.

Rafid reaffirms its commitment to further advancing its digital offerings in line with customer expectations and in support of Sharjah’s digital transformation journey.

It is worth noting that Rafid Automotive Solutions is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.