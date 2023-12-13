Sharjah: Rafid Automotive Solutions has achieved a significant milestone by securing ISO certification in the Integrated Management System For the second time. This accolade includes ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management System, ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System, and ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health and Safety Management System. This certification covers all four branches of the company in Dubai, Al-Azra, Wasit, and the Vehicle Inspection Unit in Sharjah, and comes after the company fulfilled the requirements for obtaining these global certifications Which lasts for 3 years.

The achievement reflects the exceptional efforts exerted by Rafid in implementing the highest global quality standards and its continuous commitment to adhering to the most recognized performance practices. Aligned with strategic plans, the achievement reinforces the company's commitment to providing exceptional services to vehicle owners from the public and private sectors and the broader community. Rafid aims to establish a reliable and sustainable system, ensuring operational continuity and growth while maintaining the highest levels of operational efficiency.

His Excellency Ahmed Juma Al Musharrekh, Chif Officer of Rafid Automotive Solutions stated, "This achievement represents a new added value to Rafid's track record in work and accomplishment. It underscores our commitment to implementing the highest global standards in integrated management, ensuring the smooth operation of business according to the highest levels of efficiency and flexibility.” He emphasized that the certification will enhance the company's reputation among various stakeholders and increase the trust of the public and customer base.

Al Mashrakh further emphasised the company's dedication to maintaining these high standards, adopting global best practices, standards and specifications, and continuously striving for success, excellence, and service.

Rafid Automotive Solutions operates under Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Sharjah government.