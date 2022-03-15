Dubai: RADO has opened its 6th boutique in the UAE on Al Fahidi Street in Meena Bazaar, making this their fourth boutique in Dubai to date. The location for the launch of this new boutique was chosen for its legacy of being known as the most-frequented shopping district by both residents as well as tourists.

Adrian Bosshard, CEO of RADO said, “We are very honoured to open our newest store in the same location adjacent to where our exclusive partner and distributor in UAE, the Rivoli Group, opened one of its pioneering concept watch stores years ago. We have a long-standing and successful partnership with the Rivoli Group and its management team, and it gives me immense pleasure to be in Dubai to inaugurate this store for RADO along with them.”

The new store reflects RADO’s pioneering spirit and this can be seen in the latest retail design concept introduced by the brand through the evolution of its own unique style, which was developed to provide the ultimate ‘Master of Materials’ experience to its customers and has been inspired by the brand’s guiding principles, visionary research, cutting-edge technology, new materials and craftsmanship.

This can be seen in the subtle graphic translation of time through the grid pattern on the partially covered walls with the visual simplicity of strict lines representing a full hour structured in its divisions. The dynamic pattern embodies the iconic character of the RADO brand and can be seen as a recurrent theme on the functional wall paneling and space dividers.

Abraham Koshy, COO of Rivoli Group said, “We are pleased to support the launch of the new RADO store as we are aware that this will greatly benefit the RADO watch aficionados present in Dubai as well as the high influx of tourist shoppers that frequent this location. The customer journey of the new boutique is carefully planned according to the retail space, and encourages customers to wander at their own pace and engage with product showcases and sales persons; making this a conducive customer experience”.

The design language of the RADO store is minimal, elegant and timeless, contrasted with textured and handcrafted materials while a large screen at the storefront shows the brand’s latest campaigns via videos in an impressive size making the customer-visit, a truly unique experience. Come. Feel It!

About RADO

Rado is known as the Master of Materials for the way it has revolutionised traditional watchmaking, leading the industry by introducing high-tech ceramic, ultra-light high-tech ceramic, colourful high-tech ceramic and CeramosTM to its design-led collections. An award-winning designer with numerous prestigious international prizes to its name, and considered the most forward-thinking design player in the watch industry today, Rado has always been a pioneer and leader, setting the standard and raising the bar.

About Rivoli Group

Since 1988, The Rivoli Group has been building a strong position within the fast-growing retail environment in the UAE and the lower Gulf states to become one of the largest luxury lifestyle retailers in the Middle East offering a wide range of product categories from watches, writing instruments, leather accessories, gift items and eyewear. Matching these luxury and lifestyle brands with impeccable service, the Rivoli Group has set new standards of retailing excellence in the region by establishing retail concepts like Rivoli Prestige, Rivoli, Hour Choice, Rivoli EyeZone, Avanti & Style 88.

Rivoli Group is the exclusive distributors and retailers of RADO in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman. www.rivoligroup.com