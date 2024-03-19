Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah shared the spirit of the holy month by donating Iftar meals to the International Charity Organization (ICO) UAE on the 18th of March 2024. As part of Responsible Business, the team worked on this initiative to support those in need by preparing food packs with fruits, Laban, salads, dates, water/juice + hot biryani. The International Charity Organization UAE sent some representatives to come and pick up the Iftar boxes to give those in need during this Ramadan.

Ramadan Kareem everyone!

Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island’s leisure facilities include a private beach, two swimming pools, a designated kids pool, an indoor fitness center with a fully-equipped gym, and a spa, as well as two meeting rooms and a ballroom perfect for larger corporate events and private events like weddings. The resort also offers a diverse selection of dining options across its six restaurants

