Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of the Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre, Riyadh Minhal. This latest addition to the Group’s portfolio reaffirms the commitment to developing its footprint in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and increasing its presence in the capital.

Radisson Hotel Group proudly announces the brand conversion of Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre, Riyadh Minhal, marking a significant milestone in the Group’s ongoing expansion in the Kingdom. The unveiling of this world-class property reflects Radisson’s commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences in Riyadh, catering to both business and leisure travelers.



The grand brand conversion ceremony, held in the heart of Riyadh’s prestigious ministries quarter, was attended by distinguished ambassadors, high-ranking dignitaries from both the Riyadh Minhal Hotel Company and Radisson Hotel Group, corporate leaders, media representatives, and prominent influencers, who witnessed the transformation of this iconic property into a premier destination. The evening featured captivating entertainment, immersive shows, and a refined dining experience, embodying Radisson Blu’s signature blend of sophistication and modernity.

A Fusion of Elegance & Functionality

Designed to redefine business and leisure hospitality, Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre, Riyadh Minhal, boasts 310 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, including 84 newly launched executive rooms and suites, tailored for discerning travelers. Guests can unwind in the Business Class Lounge, enjoy state-of-the-art wellness and fitness facilities, and experience Riyadh’s skyline from the rooftop swimming pool.



Cementing its status as a premier event venue, the Convention Centre features 14 cutting-edge meeting rooms spanning 2,450 square meters, accommodating up to 2,334 guests. Strategically located just 3km from King Salman Park and 2.3km from the Ministry of Defence, the hotel offers unparalleled convenience for corporate gatherings, government summits, and international conferences.

Culinary Excellence in the Heart of Riyadh

Guests can embark on a gastronomic journey at Silk Road Restaurant, where global flavors meet in a contemporary dining setting. The hotel’s vibrant La Veranda Café provides a stylish space for casual meetings, light bites, and artisanal coffee in a relaxed open-air ambiance.

A Transformational Moment for Hospitality in Riyadh

Speaking at the grand opening, André Adel Saadé, General Manager, expressed his enthusiasm for this pivotal transformation:



“This transition is not about replacing the past- it is about building on everything we have achieved so far. Our previous brand provided a meaningful foundation, and with this brand conversion, we are embracing the values of our new company to elevate every aspect of what we offer. As one of Riyadh’s preferred corporate hotels, we remain committed to delivering exceptional experiences, embodying Radisson Blu’s ethos that every moment matters.”

Radisson Hotel Group’s Expanding Footprint in Riyadh

With over 30 hotels in Saudi Arabia and 10 properties in Riyadh, Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand its footprint, supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by enhancing its hospitality sector.

Tim Cordon, COO Middle East, Africa & South East Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group, remarked:



“This new chapter is not simply a change in name or logo, but a deeper commitment to delivering an even more elevated and relevant experience to our guests in Riyadh. Radisson Hotel Group is incredibly proud to add this iconic hotel to our growing portfolio in Saudi Arabia one with a well-deserved reputation for excellence that we are eager to build upon. This transition is a testament to our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and, most importantly, strengthening our connection with our guests and partners.”

Boasting a prestigious location, unparalleled facilities, and world-class service, Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre, Riyadh Minhal, is set to redefine hospitality standards in Riyadh, ensuring every guest enjoys an elevated stay.