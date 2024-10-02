Radisson Hotel Group, a global leader in the hospitality industry, is set to make a significant impact at this year’s Future Hospitality Summit, announcing major growth milestones across the Middle East. With 58 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments in operation and 30 under development, the Group is rapidly expanding its regional footprint. Supporting this expansion, Radisson Hotel Group has strengthened its leadership team with the recent appointment of Ayman Ezzeddine as Director of Development for the Middle East, North-East Africa, and Pakistan, who will be instrumental in supporting the Group’s growth strategy across the region.

Expanding in Saudi Arabia with strategic new signings

Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand its footprint in Saudi Arabia with strategic signings in Al Ahsa, Hail, Madinah, and a third Radisson Collection property in Riyadh, marking significant milestones in the Group’s growth plan. With 29 hotels in operation and 17 hotels under development, the Group is actively working to reach its goal of operating 100 hotels in Saudi Arabia by 2030. These developments align with Saudi Vision 2030, positioning Radisson Hotel Group as a key player in the Kingdom’s growing tourism and hospitality sector while contributing to economic diversification and job creation. More signings and openings will be announced soon across the GCC.

“The Middle East remains a key focus for Radisson Hotel Group with almost 90 hotels open or under construction. We thank our partners and owners for their continued trust in our 10 relevant brands and we look forward to further forging strong partnerships and creating a positive impact in the communities we serve", said Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group.

Strengthening the portfolio in Jordan and rest of the Levant region

In Jordan, the Group has expanded its portfolio with two significant signings: Radisson Collection Residence, Amman Abdoun, and Radisson RED Amman Downtown. Both properties are set to open in 2028, bringing luxury and lifestyle offerings to the heart of Amman and increasing the Group’s footprint to 3 properties in operation and under development. These signings (and more to be announced soon for the rest of the Levant region) highlight Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to strengthening its presence in key regional markets, providing guests with unique experiences catering to business and leisure travelers.

Regional Overview: hotels in operation and development

Radisson Hotel Group operates a robust and growing portfolio across the Middle East, with 58 properties in operation totaling 12,704 keys, and an additional 30 and 5,107 keys under development. Year to date, the Group has signed and opened 10 new hotels and serviced apartments, representing 1,500 keys across the region, further consolidating its presence in the Middle East.

The recently opened Radisson Hotel & Residence Riyadh Olaya, along with the Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Thakher Alsharqi and Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Thakher Algharbi, highlight the Group's commitment to offering world-class hospitality in the region. Upcoming openings include the Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Al Sahafa, Radisson Hotel Jeddah Tahlia Street, and the first Park Inn by Radisson property in Kuwait.

Strengthening the team with new leadership

To support the Group’s regional expansion, Ayman Ezzeddine was recently appointed Director of Development for the Middle East, North-East Africa, and Pakistan. Ayman brings over a decade of experience in hospitality and development, having previously worked with leading brands across the region. His leadership will be focal in accelerating Radisson Hotel Group’s growth, particularly in markets like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Pakistan.

"We are proud to contribute to the region’s economic diversification and to deliver hospitality experiences that align with the aspirations of both our investors as well as our guests. We are thrilled to welcome Ayman to the team to help drive our growth, and by expanding our portfolio and strengthening partnerships, we’re creating long-term value for our stakeholders while leading the way in sustainability and innovation across the Middle East," said Elie Milky, Vice President of Development, Middle East, Greece, Cyprus, and Pakistan, Radisson Hotel Group.

Strong First Half of 2024 with global growth

During the first half of 2024, Radisson Hotel Group achieved substantial global growth, with over 130 new signings and openings in key markets across EMEA and APAC. This includes adding the Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, and Radisson RED brands in new markets, solidifying the Group’s position as a leading player in the worldwide hospitality industry.

Focus on lifestyle brands and strategic investor partnerships

Radisson Hotel Group is strategically advancing its lifestyle portfolio in the Middle East, with ambitious plans to introduce art’otel as well as Prize by Radisson, in partnership with key strategic investors.

art’otel offers an elevated arts-inspired concept, where each property showcases the work of a signature artist, creating culturally immersive environments. These hotels not only cater to travelers but also serve as vibrant social hubs for local communities. Through close collaboration with leading investors, Radisson Hotel Group aims to fast-track the rollout of this lifestyle brand in key cities, building on art’otel’s current growth momentum with several openings in London, Zagreb and Rome and reinforcing its leadership in the region’s evolving hospitality landscape.

Prize by Radisson, with its recent rebranding, continues to provide a unique midscale lifestyle offering blending high-energy communal spaces with the value-conscious pricing of an economy hotel, ideal for guests seeking modern, flexible living experiences.