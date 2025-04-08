Fostering an interactive learning environment that aligns with digital advancements.

The first phase includes investigation courses within the Policing and Security program.

Aligning with Abu Dhabi’s Digital Government Strategy 2025-2027.

Equipping students to navigate evolving challenges in security, defence and emergency management.

Abu Dhabi – UAE: Rabdan Academy, a global leader in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management, has officially launched an ambitious initiative to integrate advanced virtual reality (VR) technologies into its academic programs.

This transformative step is set to create an immersive and interactive learning environment, equipping students with cutting-edge skills that align with the demands of the digital age.

As part of the initial phase, the academy has introduced VR-powered training in crime scene investigation within its Bachelor of Science in Policing and Security program. This innovative approach enables students to engage with hyper-realistic crime scene simulations, sharpening their investigative skills and practical expertise while adhering to the highest international standards in crime scene management.

Integrated Program

The pilot phase spans an intensive eight-week period, led by globally renowned law enforcement and security experts. It combines theoretical and hands-on learning with state-of-the-art virtual simulation exercises, allowing students to navigate complex crime scene scenarios in a controlled yet realistic setting. Their performance is continuously assessed, with detailed feedback provided to enhance their decision-making and operational proficiency.

Innovative Education

His Excellency James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, affirmed that the academy’s integration of virtual reality technology is in line with the Abu Dhabi Digital Government Strategy 2025-2027.

His Excellency Morse said: “Virtual simulation is transforming education, accelerating students’ development and enhancing their operational effectiveness beyond graduation. Rabdan Academy remains steadfast in its commitment to leading global educational advancements, ensuring our graduates uphold their world-class reputation.”

His Excellency Morse also underscored the academy’s pioneering approach to dual education, seamlessly blending academic study with practical training since its inception.

His Excellency Morse said: “We were among the first higher education institutions in the UAE to integrate theoretical learning with real-world application. Our continued investment in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies further reinforces our unwavering pursuit of excellence.”

Sustainable Innovation

Rabdan Academy’s forward-thinking approach has contributed to one of the highest graduate employment rates globally, setting it apart from peer institutions.

The integration of VR technology is expected to foster creativity and innovation among students while enhancing their ability to tackle evolving challenges in security, safety, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management.

Following its successful rollout in the policing and security program, the academy plans to expand VR applications to other disciplines, including intelligence analysis, policing and security leadership, systems engineering specialising in defence, business continuity management, integrated emergency management, homeland security, defence and security and crime scene.

About Rabdan Academy

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the world’s first higher education institution specializing in the SSDEC domain to achieve a top "5-Star" rating in six key categories of the QS Stars University Rating System: Teaching, Facilities, Employability, Global Engagement, Academic Development, and Good Governance.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job. For more information, please visit https://ra.ac.ae/

