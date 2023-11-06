This prestigious accreditation aligns with Rabdan Academy's 2025 strategic vision, in which the institution aspires to attain global recognition as a premier educational, training and research establishment in its respective domains

The Academy's professional programs have drawn the participation of thousands of employees from essential UAE sectors.

Abu Dhabi – UAE: Rabdan Academy, specializing in the domains of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management, has achieved international accreditation from Pearson BTEC, a global leader in awarding prestigious academic and professional qualifications and conducting accreditation assessments.

This accreditation enables Rabdan Academy to offer an array of specialized capacity building and professional development programs from the BTEC Qualifications, curated by a panel of experts and specialists from across the globe. As a result, the participants will earn internationally recognized certificates.

H.E. Salem Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, emphasized the significance of this milestone in aligning with the Academy's 2025 vision. The vision aims to establish Rabdan Academy as a preeminent institution for education, training and research in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management on a global scale.

Al Saeedi also highlighted the Academy's commitment to collaborating with strategic partners in the near future to ensure that the national workforce benefits from this new global accreditation. He underlined the Academy's dedication to working closely with relevant national institutions, with the ultimate objective of enhancing the national resilience system.

Ian Bani, Pearson Work Force Skills Regional Manager in MENA and Turkey, expressed his delight at Rabdan Academy becoming a part of the network of globally accredited centres by Pearson. He said, “With Pearson BTEC accreditation for the specialized programs offered by Rabdan Academy, it will unlock a world of limitless opportunities for Rabdan learners across the UAE. This partnership vividly showcases our dedication to delivering the highest quality in academic and professional development, paving the way for the future of education while nurturing talent and excellence."

Under this new accreditation, Rabdan Academy will commence the delivery of several international programs, including but not limited to the Level 3 Award in Education and Training, the Level 3 Award in Assessing Competence in the Work Environment and the Level 4 Award in the Internal Quality Assurance of Assessment Processes and Practice.

The qualifications that Rabdan Academy provides at its Abu Dhabi campus will contribute to the development of specialized professionals, enhancing their skills and knowledge through the latest technologies. Additionally, they will strengthen the vocational education and training system in the country, improve evaluation practices in the technical and vocational fields, and align with the highest international competence standards.

Rabdan Academy has gained international recognition for its capacity-building and professional development initiatives. It offers world-class programs and holds accreditations from prestigious organizations like, the Global Innovation Institute, the ILM, as well as the National Open College Network (NOCN), among other local and international accrediting bodies. The academy is an active member of the European Foundation for Quality Management.

Established in 2015, the Vocational Education Division at Rabdan Academy supports capacity building and professional development in the country. It boasts a team of experts, trainers and consultants with diverse global experiences, enriching participants' knowledge and enhancing their skills.

About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the first higher education institution in the world specialised in the SSDEC domain that achieves top ‘5 star’ ratings in the 2 categories of Teaching and Employability under the QS Stars University Rating System.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job. For more information, please visit https://ra.ac.ae/

