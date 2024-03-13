Dubai, UAE: Yesterday marked a momentous leap in our global endeavor to protect the environment. The collaborative synergy between R3 Factory and Amity School Dubai culminated in the grand unveiling of the R3 Eco-Warrior App, which aligns with the commitment of the United Arab Emirates towards environmental responsibility. As part of the Digital Sustainability Project, known as XERO, this new app launch reflects a joint commitment to empowering students and communities to champion environmental conservation and digital sustainability efforts. The launch event at Amity School Dubai brought together students, teachers, parents, and honored guests to celebrate this important milestone. XERO embodies the concept of zero waste, emphasizing our goal to minimize waste through repair, reuse, and recycling.

The Eco-Warrior App, crafted by R3 Factory, revolutionizes our approach to electronic waste management, impacting our environment. Its primary objective is to educate children on making informed decisions regarding the electronics they utilize, fostering a new generation of Eco-Warriors equipped with the knowledge and tools to enact positive change.

The launch event was graced by esteemed guests including Muna Al-Nahdi, Board Member of the UN Global Compact Network UAE and Head of Sustainability & Consultancy at Farnek Services, Sangita Chima, Principal of Amity School Dubai, Mukul Anand, Founder and CEO of R3 Factory, along with numerous other community leaders. They witnessed firsthand demonstrations showcasing the app's functionality.

"At R3 Factory, we acknowledge the immense potential within the younger generation," stated Mukul Anand, Founder & CEO of R3 Factory. Through our collaboration with Amity School, we spearhead the XERO digital sustainability project, introducing the R3 Eco-Warrior app. This app serves as an educational tool, guiding students to adopt practices promoting responsible electronic device use, encouraging repair, resale, and purchasing refurbished products over new ones. This addresses e-waste while promoting a circular economy. We commend Amity School for its initiative, enabling us to create a solution benefiting not only their institution but potentially extending its impact to other schools. Together, we can contribute to saving our planet.

The Eco-Warrior App has three key roles: Eco-Warrior, people who take care of the environment by identifying and dealing with electronic devices around them; Eco-Leader, a student in each class who leads eco-friendly projects and motivates others to join; and Eco-Hero, who recognizes everyone, including parents and community members and helps in deciding what to do with electronics – fix, sell, or recycle.

Sangita Chima, Principal of Amity School Dubai, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, affirming, "Amity School Dubai takes pride in joining forces with R3 Factory on this path towards sustainability. Through the introduction of the R3 Eco-Warrior App, our objective is to offer students tangible, real-world learning opportunities that equip them to be stimuli for change within their communities. The synergy between our team and R3 Factory is commendable, and we anticipate the meaningful impact this initiative will bring to our students and the wider community."

The Eco-Warrior App presents multiple avenues for environmental contribution:

Through the Snap and Report/Recycle feature, students can simply report if a device is in use or propose to recycle electronic devices.

The Snap and Repair Gadgets function aids in estimating repair costs for damaged devices, fostering a culture of fixing rather than replacing.

The Snap and Sell Gadgets feature enables students to assess and estimate the selling price of the useful device which is lying unused.

Through the app, students provide information for parents to make decisions via email. Parents can review and choose to repair, sell, or recycle gadgets. Moreover, the app introduces eco-points for redeemable rewards, promoting eco-friendly activities.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of "The Wall of Responsibility," an impressive art installation crafted by Guinness World Record Holder Mr. Anil Kamble, with support from teams at Amity School Dubai and R3 Factory. It showcases sustainability's impact, fashioned from recycled electronic components, highlighting the beauty of repurposed materials.

As the world grapples with environmental challenges, initiatives like the R3 Eco-Warrior App serve as a beacon of hope, empowering the next generation to become stewards of the planet.

About R3 Factory:

Since 2017, R3 Factory in Dubai offers repair, buyback, and sales of refurbished electronic gadgets to B2B and B2C clients, promoting sustainability and aiming for a positive environmental impact.To know more , please click : https://r3factory.com/

About Amity School, Dubai:

Amity School Dubai offers CBSE curriculum from Pre KG to Grade 12, affiliated with CBSE, New Delhi. Its 14-acre campus in Al Qusais fosters dynamic education, encouraging students to create impactful work.. To know more, please click : https://amityschooldubai.com/