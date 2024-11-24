Dubai, UAE – Quttainah Specialized Hospital is proud to announce its appointment as the official training center for the American Urology and Gynecology Society (AUGSociety) in the Middle East. This landmark collaboration aims to revolutionize medical education in the region by introducing cutting-edge advancements, starting with an intensive urology course on Penile Prosthesis and Peyronie’s Disease, scheduled for November 22nd and 23rd, 2024Advanced Training Programs for Medical Professionals

As the official AUGSociety Training Center in the Middle East, Quttainah Specialized Hospital will introduce a series of advanced programs designed to keep medical professionals at the forefront of gynecology and urology innovation.

The first course, accredited with 14 CPD credits, will focus on essential urological procedures. It will be led by globally renowned experts Prof. David Ralph and Prof. Carlo Bettocchi, who will share their expertise on Penile Prosthesis and Peyronie’s Disease management. Participants will benefit from a comprehensive curriculum that includes:

Device selection and surgical techniques for penile prosthesis

Infection prevention strategies

Advanced approaches to Peyronie’s disease management, including the Nesbit operation and grafting procedures

Semi-live surgical demonstrations and case discussions to enhance practical understanding

Equipping Medical Professionals for Excellence

This collaboration reflects Quttainah Specialized Hospital’s commitment to advancing medical education in the region. Dr. Mohamed Omran, Chief Medical Officer of Quttainah Specialized Hospital, highlighted the significance of the partnership:

"At Quttainah Specialized Hospital, we are proud to take a leading role in advancing medical education in the Middle East. This partnership with the American Urology and Gynecology Society underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation. After conducting several successful training courses, we have demonstrated our capability to deliver world-class educational programs. Our hospital is fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology, ensuring an ideal environment for medical professionals to gain hands-on experience and enhance their skills. Together, we are setting new standards in specialized medical training in the region."

Expert Insights

Prof. David Ralph, a leading authority in urology, expressed his excitement about the collaboration:

"We are thrilled to bring our expertise to Dubai through this partnership. The training sessions will provide a unique opportunity for medical professionals to deepen their understanding of penile prosthesis and Peyronie’s disease management, backed by the latest research and surgical techniques."

Prof. Carlo Bettocchi added:

"Our aim is to empower healthcare providers in the Middle East with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their practice. This collaboration with Quttainah Specialized Hospital is an important step in advancing medical education and patient care standards in the region."

A Hub for Medical Excellence

Quttainah Specialized Hospital is recognized for its state-of-the-art facilities and unwavering dedication to medical education. This partnership with AUGSociety solidifies the hospital’s role as a leader in delivering world-class training to medical professionals in the Middle East.

About Quttainah Specialized Hospital

Quttainah Specialized Hospital is committed to shaping the future of healthcare in the Middle East by introducing innovative solutions and delivering unparalleled medical education programs.

About AUGSociety

The American Urology & Gynecology Society is dedicated to advancing excellence in urology and gynecology through education and training. AUGSociety provides medical professionals worldwide with the knowledge and skills needed to deliver the highest standards of patient care.

For more information about the training programs or to register for upcoming courses, please contact: